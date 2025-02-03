And away we go. Super Bowl week is finally here, with the countdown to Super Bowl LIX now less than a week. The 2024 season will commence Sunday, Feb. 9 in New Orleans, when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LIX -- the second time these teams have faced off in the big game in three years.

Heading into Sunday there are several juicy storylines, including the Chiefs' quest to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Speaking of headlines, expect more than a few to come out of Super Bowl opening night, which will take place Monday.

Below is a preview of what you can expect to see, as well as how you can watch the action.

Super Bowl Opening Night where to watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: NFL Network, Fox Sports 1, ESPN2 | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Along with coaches Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni, several prominent players from both teams will field interviews from podiums. Among those who will likely have their own podiums Monday night include quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the Eagles offensive trio of running back Saquon Barkley and wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The NFC champion Eagles will take the stage first at 8 p.m. ET. A joint team session will start around 9:15 p.m., with the Chiefs' session slated to start around 10 p.m.