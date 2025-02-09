United States President Donald Trump offered commentary on Super Bowl LIX in an interview with Fox News, leaning toward a Kansas City Chiefs victory while also giving the Philadelphia Eagles and NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley their due. Trump is expected to be in attendance for the Super Bowl, which comes only a few weeks after his inauguration as the 47th U.S. President.

Speaking with Fox News, Trump raved about the Eagles and Saquon Barkley, pointing out that Barkley's great uncle was boxing great and heavyweight title holder Iran Barkley. However, Trump proved partial toward the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the win -- in part because of Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and her support of his political career.

"I hate to do it," Trump said when asked for a game pick. "I just say that I've watched this great quarterback -- who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife, OK. She's a Trump fan, she's a MAGA fan, so I happen to love her, OK. But she's a great person. I watched her being interviewed, I said, 'That's pretty good.' But she's great, and he's great.

"I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he's won. I have to go with Kansas City. I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia has a fantastic (running back). It's gonna be just a great game."

Prisco's prediction for Chiefs-Eagles in 2025 Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes, defending champs get it done again Pete Prisco

Trump has been making the rounds at major sporting events over the past year, a tour that continues over the next two weeks. In addition to the Super Bowl, it has been reported that Trump is also expected to attend next Sunday's Daytona 500.