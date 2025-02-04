NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual state of the NFL press conference Monday from New Orleans, the site of Super Bowl LIX.

Goodell touched on a number of topics, including the possibility of the NFL expanded the regular season from 17 to 18 games, diversity hiring, the recent allegations against Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and whether or not the Chiefs are getting preferential treatment from officials.

Here's a rundown of some of the main topics Goodell addressed on Monday.

Justin Tucker

Goodell said he was "surprised" following The Baltimore Banner's report that 10 massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior.

"But there's also a process to that, both civil and potentially criminal," Goodell said. "We obviously have NFL investigations for that, too. We obviously look at that, but we don't want to interfere with the criminal side of that. So, we will look into those issues, obviously serious issues, and he's taking that seriously as we [are]."

18-game season

Surpisingly, Goodell said that no formal discussions have been had regarding expanding the regular season by a game. Still, Goodell said that remains a possibility, although there is no current time table on doing so.

"If we do, 18 and two (preseason games) might be a possibility," Goodell said. "We know fans love football and they want more football. But we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart with the balance and how we deal with that."

Diversity hiring

Goodell said the NFL will continue its diversity hiring efforts, saying that this approach "has benefitted us." The NFL's hiring process includes the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview diverse candidates for certain positions.

"We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League," Goodell said. "We're going to continue those efforts because we've not only convinced ourselves, I think we've proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better. We're not in this because it's a trend to get in it or a trend to get out of it. Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League."

Goodell was asked about Tom Brady's dual roles as a Raiders minority owner and as a Fox Sports broadcaster and why the league is comfortable with Brady doing both. Goodell alluded to the rules the NFL put in place in order to ensure that Brady's broadcast duties do not give him an unfair advantage from a competitive standpoint.

"Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says, 'Am I doing OK?'" Goodell said. "I think he's serious that he separates the two and doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict."

Chiefs favoritism

Goodell called the Chiefs getting preferential treatment from officials "ridiculous." The commissioner went to great lengths to defend his officials.

"This sort of reminds me a little bit of the script," Goodell said. "That I write a script and that I have a script for the entire season. I think for a lot of ... those theories are things that happen on social media and they get a new life. ... Nobody wants it to be their theory. I think it reflects a lot of the fans' passion. And it's also a reminder for us how important officiating is. I think the men and women who officiate in the NFL are outstanding.

"It's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day, it's something we always have to continue to work on, how do we make our officiating better at all times."