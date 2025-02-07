Along with preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles are also battling an illness in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told the Philadelphia Inquirer that "four or five" players are currently battling an illness that has been going around since the team departed for New Orleans. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has told NBC Sports Philadelphia that an illness is indeed going through the team.

Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is the only Eagles player that has been labeled as having an illness on the team's injury report. Carter was a full practice participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Quinyon Mitchell reportedly has laryngitis, but he has not appeared on this week's injury report.

Offensive lineman Nick Gates (groin), defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow) and wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were the only players that practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. Gates did not appear on Wednesday's injury report, while Graham and Smith were limited for a second straight practice.

While an illness might be going through the team, the Eagles have indicated that no player is currently in jeopardy of missing the Super Bowl for said reason. We'll see if anything changes on that front between now and kickoff Sunday night.