The 2024 NFL season slipped away like a moment in time and somehow we are already at the final game of the year: Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Superstar singer Taylor Swift left her Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door at home, as the Pennsylvania native now sees the Chiefs as "the 1."

Since Swift began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she has attended numerous games, including last year's Super Bowl. The Chiefs are back in the big game and so is Swift, who was spotted inside the Caesars Superdome with just under an hour remaining before kickoff.

Here's a look at Swift, who is wearing a white jacket:

She arrived to the game with rapper Ice Spice, who has collaborated with Swift in the past.

Other celebrities at the game include Chiefs superfan and actor Paul Rudd, soccer legend Lionel Messi, comedian Adam Sandler, actor and Eagles fan Bradley Cooper and rapper Jay-Z.

Swift has been along for the Chiefs' postseason run, also attending the divisional-round win against the Houston Texans and the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.

The 14-time Grammy winner is no stranger to the Chiefs suite and she's hoping there will be red and yellow confetti on the floor after the party. K.C. is looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

The Chiefs and Eagles met in the big game just two years ago, but Swift was not in attendance, as it was before she and Kelce began dating.