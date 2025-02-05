Super Bowl LIX promises to be historic, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking to become the first team ever to win three straight Lombardi trophies, and the Philadelphia Eagles aiming to avenge their 2022 title loss with their first-ever repeat Super Bowl appearance under the same coach and quarterback tandem. Their upcoming championship clash is also making history for its record ticket demand.

StubHub, the market's leading ticket reseller, revealed Wednesday the number of tickets sold on StubHub is up 12% from last year as fans are taking advantage of lower Super Bowl prices - the average ticket price is down 16% from last year while fans can see starting prices that are 50% lower than last year, when compared to the same timeframe in 2024.

"With prices lower than last year, we're seeing a huge appetite on StubHub for ticket sales from fans of the teams, and also fans who want to see this bucket-list event and historic rematch at a more accessible price point. The number of tickets we've sold is up from last year, while total sales have surpassed 2023 when these teams last faced off in Arizona," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub.

So far, Philadelphia faithful just might be making up the bulk of StubHub's Super Bowl ticket sales. Fans from Pennsylvania, in fact, are responsible for the most number of tickets sold thus far (15%), while fans from Kansas/Missouri have purchased 8% of all tickets sold. Tickets sold to the host state of Louisiana are up 47% since Monday.

Despite the record demand, StubHub's average ticket price ($7,299) for the big game is actually down 16% from last year The get-in price is $2,930, down 9% since Tuesday and down 49% from last year. There's almost 5,000 tickets available on StubHub.