NEW ORLEANS -- The Eagles pulled off one of the most surprising wins in Super Bowl history.

The Eagles pulled off one of the most surprising wins in Super Bowl history. It wasn't surprising because they won -- 50% of our writers here at CBS Sports picked them to win -- it was surprising because of how they won: They absolutely destroyed the Chiefs, 40-22.

As you can imagine, we have a lot to cover today, and 95% of it is Super Bowl related. We'll be taking a look at almost every aspect of the game, so let's get to the rundown.

1. Winners and losers from Super Bowl LIX

We're going to hand out our winners and losers because that's what we do after big games. And I have to say, if you saw the final score at the end, then you probably already know how the winners side of this list is going to shake out.

Here's our list of winners via Zachary Pereles.

Winners from Super Bowl LIX

Eagles pass rush. "Mahomes was under siege from all angles from the very beginning, pressured 16 times and sacked a career-high six times. Philadelphia got 2.5 sacks from Josh Sweat, two from Milton Williams, one from Jordan Davis and one-half from Jalyx Hunt. But here's the greatest stat of them all: That happened without Mahomes being blitzed once."

"Mahomes was under siege from all angles from the very beginning, pressured 16 times and sacked a career-high six times. Philadelphia got 2.5 sacks from Josh Sweat, two from Milton Williams, one from Jordan Davis and one-half from Jalyx Hunt. But here's the greatest stat of them all: That happened without Mahomes being blitzed once." Nick Sirianni and the Eagles coaching staff. "This time last year, the Eagles were fresh off a stunning collapse. Hurts and Nick Sirianni were seemingly at odds, and there were calls for Sirianni's job. What did Sirianni do? He replaced both coordinators -- bringing aboard Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio on offense and defense, respectively -- and nailed both hires. Moore leaned into a run-heavy offense. Fangio knew exactly how to use the Eagles' talent to their advantage."

"This time last year, the Eagles were fresh off a stunning collapse. Hurts and Nick Sirianni were seemingly at odds, and there were calls for Sirianni's job. What did Sirianni do? He replaced both coordinators -- bringing aboard Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio on offense and defense, respectively -- and nailed both hires. Moore leaned into a run-heavy offense. Fangio knew exactly how to use the Eagles' talent to their advantage." Xavier Worthy. "In a game that had few bright spots for the Chiefs, Worthy was absolutely one of them: eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns, the latter two rookie Super Bowl records. Yes, much of that production came in garbage time, but it's hard not to be excited by those glimpses and, moreover, what Worthy did over the stretch run."

"In a game that had few bright spots for the Chiefs, Worthy was absolutely one of them: eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns, the latter two rookie Super Bowl records. Yes, much of that production came in garbage time, but it's hard not to be excited by those glimpses and, moreover, what Worthy did over the stretch run." Jake Elliott. The Eagles kicker struggled at times during the regular season, but if there's one time where he always seems to shine, it's the Super Bowl. Elliott went a perfect 4 for 4 against the Chiefs with a 50-yard field goal, a 29-yarder and two makes from 48 yards. With four field goals, Elliott tied the single-game Super Bowl record for most field goals. He also now has nine career Super Bowl field goals, which is tied with Harrison Butker for the most in NFL history. Oh, and Elliott is also 9 of 9 in his career on Super Bowl field goals, which is the record for most Super Bowl attempts without a miss. You can read more about Elliott's big night here

We had a few other winners, and of course, we also had a list of losers and if you want to see that list, be sure to check out out our full story here.

2. Jalen Hurts takes home Super Bowl MVP

Jalen Hurts was also on our winners list, but we didn't mention him because we're giving him his own section here. That's what you get when you're named Super Bowl MVP.

Here's a look at why he won the award:

Hurts had a nearly perfect passing night. The Eagles quarterback set the tone early by going 6 of 7 for 75 yards in the first quarter. With the Chiefs focused on stopping Saquon Barkley, Hurts burned them by going 17 of 22 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. One of his TD passes came on a 46-yarder to DeVonta Smith that essentially iced the game by putting the Eagles up 34-0 in the third quarter (You can see the play here).

The Eagles quarterback set the tone early by going 6 of 7 for 75 yards in the first quarter. With the Chiefs focused on stopping Saquon Barkley, Hurts burned them by going 17 of 22 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. One of his TD passes came on a 46-yarder to DeVonta Smith that essentially iced the game by putting the Eagles up 34-0 in the third quarter (You can see the play here). Hurts was also unstoppable with his legs. Although the Eagles had the NFL's leading regular season rusher on their team in Saquon Barkley, it was Hurts who led the team in rushing in the Super Bowl. The Eagles quarterback ran the ball 11 times for 72 yards, which means he averaged an impressive 6.5 yards per carry. It was almost like the Chiefs forgot that Hurts was a mobile quarterback, because he had room to run almost every time he took off. He also managed to do what he does best: He scored one touchdown on a "Tush Push."

Although the Eagles had the NFL's leading regular season rusher on their team in Saquon Barkley, it was Hurts who led the team in rushing in the Super Bowl. The Eagles quarterback ran the ball 11 times for 72 yards, which means he averaged an impressive 6.5 yards per carry. It was almost like the Chiefs forgot that Hurts was a mobile quarterback, because he had room to run almost every time he took off. He also managed to do what he does best: He scored one touchdown on a "Tush Push." Hurts makes history. With three touchdowns against the Chiefs, Hurts now has seven total touchdowns in two career Super Bowl starts, which is the most in NFL history for a QB in his first two big-game starts. Hurts also became just the fourth QB to win a Super Bowl after losing their first Super Bowl start, joining Len Dawson, Bob Griese and John Elway.

For our full story on Hurts' MVP win, be sure to click here. We also wrote about whether it's time to move Jalen Hurts into the upper-echelon of quarterbacks with guys like Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Allen and Jackson have never even been to a Super Bowl and Hurts already now has two appearances with one win. You can check out our take on that here.

3. Chiefs three-peat bid went down in flames: Three things that went wrong for Kansas City

The Chiefs entered Super Bowl LIX looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. What they found out Sunday is that there's a reason that no one has ever done that before.

At some point, every team runs into an opponent that's designed to beat them, and that's exactly what happened in the Caesars Superdome. The Chiefs did not just get beat by the Eagles, they got destroyed.

Here are three reasons why the Chiefs got blown out:

Offensive line got bullied. Patrick Mahomes got sacked a career-high six times and a big reason that happened is because the Chiefs' offensive line got manhandled by the Eagles' pass rush. The Eagles were able to generate pressure even though they didn't blitz A SINGLE TIME in the game, which tells you how badly the Chiefs' O-line got dominated. The Eagles were the sixth team in Super Bowl history that didn't blitz a single time in the Super Bowl and those teams have gone 6-0. Patrick Mahomes had one of the worst games of his career. Even though the Chiefs offensive line got beat up by the Eagles, you can't pin all of the blame on them and that's because Mahomes had one of the worst performances of his career. The three-time Super Bowl winner turned the ball over three times, including two costly interceptions in the first half that both came on poor throws. His pick six to Cooper DeJean might have been his worst throw of the season (You can see the play here). When Mahomes is at his best, the Chiefs are almost impossible to beat, but when he's at his worst, this game is what happens. Jalen Hurts is Steve Spagnuolo's Kryptonite. Spagnuolo is one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL, but if there's one QB he can't figure out how to stop, it's Hurts. Going into the Super Bowl, Hurts' career high in regular-season passing yards (387) and postseason passing yards (304) had both come against Spagnuolo and the Chiefs. Once again, Hurts had Spanuolo's number in a game where the Eagles quarterback totaled 293 yards and three touchdowns on his way to winning Super Bowl MVP.

We've took a deep dive into what went wrong for Kansas City and you can check that out here.

4. 14 crazy stats about Super Bowl LIX

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some amazingly wild stats about the game, and the Super Bowl was no different. The research department was working overtime to get these to me for today.

With that in mind, here are 14 crazy facts about Super Bowl LIX:

Saquon Barkley makes NFL history. The Eagles running back needed just 30 yards to break Terrell Davis' record for most rushing yards in a season, including playoff games, and he got it. Barkley finished with 57 hard-earned yards, which gives him 2,504 on the year. Barkely smashed Davis' record of 2,476, which was set in 1998. The Eagles also became the first team since the 1998 Broncos to win a Super Bowl with the NFL's leading rusher. Eagles run to the title. Including playoff games, the Eagles actually had more rushing yards (3,866) than passing yards (3,820) on the season, making them the first team since the 1975 Steelers to pull off that feat in a Super Bowl-winning season. Eagles match the 1985 Bears. The Eagles finished the season with a top-two rushing offense and a top-two total defense, which made them the first team since the 1985 Bears to rank that high in each of those categories AND win the Super Bowl. Eagles match the 1985 Bears, Part II. The Eagles held the Chiefs to just 23 yards in the first half, which was the second-lowest first half total in Super Bowl history. The only lower total came in Super Bowl XX when the Patriots were held to -19 (yes, that's a negative sign) in the first half in a 46-10 loss to the Bears. DeJean matches the 1985 Bears. Cooper DeJean had an impressive pick six in the game, making him just the second rookie in Super Bowl history to record a pick six. The only other time it happened came when Chicago's Reggie Phillips did it in Super Bowl XX. DeJean also became the first player to score a touchdown on his birthday in the Super Bowl. Eagles' historical domination. At one point in the game, the Eagles were leading 40-6 and that 34-point lead was the fifth-largest lead that any team has ever held in Super Bowl history. It was also the largest lead any team has held since the Seahawks led the Broncos 36-0 in Super Bowl XLVIII. Hurts sets QB rushing record. The Eagles QB rushed for 72 yards, which is the most in Super Bowl history for a quarterback. The crazy thing is that he broke his own record that he had set when he ran for 70 yards in Philly's 38-35 Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs. DeVonta Smith joins exclusive list. The Eagles receiver became just the fourth player ever to win a Super Bowl, a Heisman and college national title. Smith joins Charles Woodsen, Marcus Allen and Tony Dorsett, which is a pretty solid list to be joining. Eagles make history. The Eagles became just the second team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to win the Super Bowl in a season where they had the league's leading rusher and the No. 1 total defense. They joined the 1992 Cowboys, who are the only other team to pull off that feat. Dominant defense. The Eagles were the sixth team in Super Bowl history that didn't blitz a single time in the Super Bowl and with Philly's win, those teams have now gone 6-0. If you're not blitzing, that usually means your front four is generating a lot of pressure and that was the case for Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX. Eagles' high-flying offense. The Eagles scored 95 points in the Super Bowl and NFC title game combined, which is the most points that any team has ever scored in those two games combined in a single season. The old record was held by the 1989 49ers, who scored 85 points in those two games. Three-peat goes down in flames. The Chiefs were the ninth back-to-back Super Bowl winner to go for a three-peat and although they got further than any other team, they ended up losing, which makes it feel like we're probably never going to see a three-peat. Curse of the final unbeaten teams continue. For the 18th straight year, the final unbeaten team during the regular season did NOT win the Super Bowl. The last unbeaten team to to pull that off was the 2006 Colts. Since 2007, the final unbeaten team has made the Super Bowl nine times and they've gone 0-9 in those games. The Chiefs were the final unbeaten team in 2024. Xavier Worthy breaks two rookie receiving records. Worthy finished with 157 receiving yards and two touchdowns, breaking the record for a rookie in both categories. Worthy was so good that he became the first rookie in NFL history to have at least 150 yards and two touchdowns in ANY playoff game, not just the Super Bowl.

If you see any other fun facts about the Super Bowl, feel free to shoot them my way on Twitter.

5. Super Bowl odds and ends: Taylor Swift gets booed, protester crashes halftime show

Things always get crazy at the Super Bowl and this year was no different. Here's a look at some of the things that went down on Super Bowl Sunday.

Taylor Swift gets booed. Taylor got showed on the big screen at the Superdome and she got booed almost immediately. She actually seemed somewhat shocked by all the boos, but she shouldn't have been: The stadium felt like it was about 70-30 Eagles fans and she got booed by almost every single one of those Eagles fans. You can check out the video here

Taylor got showed on the big screen at the Superdome and she got booed almost immediately. She actually seemed somewhat shocked by all the boos, but she shouldn't have been: The stadium felt like it was about 70-30 Eagles fans and she got booed by almost every single one of those Eagles fans. You can Donald Trump shakes hands with players. Trump made history by becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. When he arrived, he went down on the field to check things out and he also shook hands with a few players, including Chris Jones, which you can see here.

Trump made history by becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. When he arrived, he went down on the field to check things out and he also shook hands with a few players, including Chris Jones, which you can see here. Protester crashes halftime show. During Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, a man showed up on stage with a Palestinian flag. With security so high, people were wondering how he was able to get in, but it turns out he was originally part of the show. After the show started, he unfurled the flag and started running around with it. By the time security realized that he was NOT supposed to be doing that they chased him around and eventually tackled him. You can read more about the protester here

During Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, a man showed up on stage with a Palestinian flag. With security so high, people were wondering how he was able to get in, but it turns out he was originally part of the show. After the show started, he unfurled the flag and started running around with it. By the time security realized that he was NOT supposed to be doing that they chased him around and eventually tackled him. You Mahomes might be haunted by his pregame suit choice. The Chiefs quarterback actually showed up to the Super Bowl wearing Eagles colors. Mahomes arrived at the game wearing a green suit, which was definitely a peculiar decision. Considering how the Super Bowl played out, there's a good chance that Mahomes will never wear a suit that consists of his opponents' colors to a game ever again. You can read more about his suit choice here



Despite the blowout, it was still a very interesting day at the Caesars Superdome. During postgame, Nick Sirianni made a plea for Kellen Moore to stay in Philadelphia, "Let's run this shit back, Kellen." You can see the clip of that here. Moore is expected to take the Saints' head-coaching job at some point this week.

6. Aaron Rodgers landing spots: QB done in New York

With a new head coach (Aaron Glenn) and a new general manager (Darren Mougey) in place, it seemed likely that the Jets would move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and now, we know that that's definitely going to happen. Fox Sports reported on Sunday that Rodgers has actually already met with Glenn and Mougey and those two let him know that the team wouldn't be keeping him.

With Rodgers done in New York, Garrett Podell decided to take a look at a few possible landing spots for the QB.

Steelers. "The Steelers have a decent foundation with a top-10 scoring defense (20.4 points per game allowed in 2024, eighth best in NFL) led by edge rusher T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh was able to go 10-7 and reach the postseason while starting Justin Fields and a less mobile Russell Wilson at quarterback. Some of the Steelers' woes could be solved simply by acquiring a more capable quarterback. Even though the Jets struggled last season, Rodgers played like a top-10 quarterback during the second half of the season."

"The Steelers have a decent foundation with a top-10 scoring defense (20.4 points per game allowed in 2024, eighth best in NFL) led by edge rusher T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh was able to go 10-7 and reach the postseason while starting Justin Fields and a less mobile Russell Wilson at quarterback. Some of the Steelers' woes could be solved simply by acquiring a more capable quarterback. Even though the Jets struggled last season, Rodgers played like a top-10 quarterback during the second half of the season." Titans. "The Tennessee Titans could eschew taking a quarterback first overall they could trade the pick

"The Tennessee Titans could Raiders. "The Las Vegas Raiders have many resources at their disposal. They have the second-most effective cap space in the NFL ($85.777 million, per OverTheCap.com) and the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, they don't have a quarterback as well as an easy path to acquire one via the draft, thanks to a thin, top-heavy QB class. Enter Rodgers. Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll is someone who Rodgers would respect, ditto for part owner Tom Brady."

You can check out Garrett's full story on potential landing spots here.