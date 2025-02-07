NEW ORLEANS -- The Kansas City Chiefs have to be creative when making their first-round pick every year, typically the only price you pay for winning the Super Bowl on a team with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes as quarterback.

In last year's draft, Kansas City selected Xavier Worthy with its first-round pick, trading up four spots from No. 32 to No. 28 to grab the receiver with the 4.21-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine -- the fastest-ever recorded by a player.

Worthy admitted at Chiefs media availability this week that they had a plan for him, preparing him to play a similar role to another legendary deep-ball receiver Andy Reid had during the player's rookie season.

"It was just a perfect fit,' Worthy said. "Coach Reid had a perfect offense for me to come in. He had a guy similar to me in DeSean Jackson. So I kind of knew what to expect."

Xavier Worthy KC • WR • #1 TAR 98 REC 59 REC YDs 638 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

When Reid was with the Eagles, he used Jackson similar to how the Chiefs use Worthy. Jackson had 62 catches for 912 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season (2008), along with 96 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also had 440 punt return yards and a touchdown.

Worthy had 58 catches for 636 yards and six touchdowns with 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs haven't used Worthy as a kick or punt returner, but the concepts and route designs have been similar to Jackson.

That wasn't by accident.

"They actually showed me (plays of Jackson) when I was at the combine," Worthy said. "They showed me DeSean plays and Coach Reid asked me 'This remind you of anybody?' I kind of already knew then (I was going there)."