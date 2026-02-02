The stage is set for Super Bowl LX and it's the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots who punched their tickets to Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Come Sunday, February 8 in Santa Clara, California, a new world champion will be crowned and the Lombardi Trophy will be raised.

But before either add another Super Bowl win to their franchise's history, multiple artists will take the field for some traditional pregame performances. The national anthem, "America the Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be performed before the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Singer Brandi Carlile and Deaf music performer Julian Ortiz will perform "America the Beautiful."

Super Bowl 2026: Who is performing the national anthem ahead of Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LX?

Carlile's impressive resume includes singing, songwriting, record producing, acting, writing and activism. She has an Oscar nomination, two Emmy wins and her book reached No. 1 on The New York Times' bestsellers list.

She comes from a musical family, performing with her mom and two brothers as a child and during her teen years. Carlile signed with a record label in 2004 and soon gained the attention of the music industry as a multitalented artist spanning the genres of folk rock, classic rock and alternative country, among others.

Carlile has released eight studio albums, with her latest titled Returning to Myself hitting shelves last year. In total she has 11 Grammy Awards from 28 nominations and is nominated for two more, Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, this year.

Last year, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle teamed up to perform "America the Beautiful"