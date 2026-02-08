It's the day we've all been waiting for -- the most exciting day of the year: Super Bowl Sunday. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks meet with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

The Patriots enter as underdogs, with young quarterback Drake Maye leading a team many argue reached the big game thanks to an easy schedule and playoff path. New England, however, is more complete than some give it credit for and could surprise fans by winning its seventh championship.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are widely considered one of -- if not the -- best teams in football this season. Quarterback Sam Darnold has enjoyed a career resurgence, and Seattle's defense has been dominant.

But today isn't just about the two teams competing. Super Bowl Sunday is much, much more. If you're looking for on-field action, you can follow live updates on the 2026 Super Bowl in our main game blog.

If all the football talk isn't your cup of tea and you're more interested in the celebrity appearances, commercials and halftime show, you've come to the right place.

CBS Sports is tracking all things pop culture at Levi's Stadium and will provide updates throughout the day so you don't miss a moment. When the night's main attraction, Bad Bunny, takes the stage, we'll have you covered with the setlist, special guests, reactions and more.

Where to watch Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show

Date: Sunday, February 8

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Halftime show time: Somewhere between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV channel: NBC | Stream: Peacock