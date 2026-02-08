Why is Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl?
Well, this question is a bit loaded, and the answer will likely shift depending on who you ask. So for the sake of this live blog, Bad Bunny's selection as the halftime Super Bowl artist was a move likely tied to business and branding. The NFL has taken initiative in recent years to expand its brand, including into international markets with games in Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
There is no other musician in the world right now who has as much name recognition as he does today, and if someone was not aware of who he was before this moment. They certainly do now.
His performance during Super Bowl LX will also be his second time at the event. His previous appearance was as a guest during Shakira and J.Lo's halftime set. He performed alongside Shakira with a mashup of her song "Chantaje" and his track "Callaíta."