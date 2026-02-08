Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Live updates from Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, plus commercials, cameos and celeb reactions

Follow live updates and reactions to the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, where Bad Bunny takes center stage

By
1 min read

It's the day we've all been waiting for -- the most exciting day of the year: Super Bowl Sunday. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks meet with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

The Patriots enter as underdogs, with young quarterback Drake Maye leading a team many argue reached the big game thanks to an easy schedule and playoff path. New England, however, is more complete than some give it credit for and could surprise fans by winning its seventh championship.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are widely considered one of -- if not the -- best teams in football this season. Quarterback Sam Darnold has enjoyed a career resurgence, and Seattle's defense has been dominant.

But today isn't just about the two teams competing. Super Bowl Sunday is much, much more. If you're looking for on-field action, you can follow live updates on the 2026 Super Bowl in our main game blog.

If all the football talk isn't your cup of tea and you're more interested in the celebrity appearances, commercials and halftime show, you've come to the right place.

CBS Sports is tracking all things pop culture at Levi's Stadium and will provide updates throughout the day so you don't miss a moment. When the night's main attraction, Bad Bunny, takes the stage, we'll have you covered with the setlist, special guests, reactions and more.

Where to watch Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show

Date: Sunday, February 8 
Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Halftime show time: Somewhere between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
TV channel: NBCStream: Peacock

Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Why is Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl?

Well, this question is a bit loaded, and the answer will likely shift depending on who you ask. So for the sake of this live blog, Bad Bunny's selection as the halftime Super Bowl artist was a move likely tied to business and branding. The NFL has taken initiative in recent years to expand its brand, including into international markets with games in Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. 

There is no other musician in the world right now who has as much name recognition as he does today, and if someone was not aware of who he was before this moment. They certainly do now. 

His performance during Super Bowl LX will also be his second time at the event. His previous appearance was as a guest during Shakira and J.Lo's halftime set. He performed alongside Shakira with a mashup of her song "Chantaje" and his track "Callaíta."

 
Pinned
Link copied

Why is he called Bad Bunny

Benito has been asked this question often in his career and often refers to a childhood picture of himself dressed as a bunny for Easter with a basket. He mentions that he doesn't look very happy and a bit unimpressed, but at least he looked cute. He said during an interview with the Today show last year:

"It's funny because I always say that I was mad that day on that picture. There's no bad bunnies, I think. Even a bad bunny is gonna look like a good bunny. So it fit perfect on me because I could be bad, I could be good," he said.

As his success has grown over the years, he's utilized his real name whenever on the big screen. His first major acting break came when he sent an audition tape to the showrunners of Narcos: Mexico because he was a huge fan of the show. He impressed the producers and landed the role. He's featured in other roles ever since, including "The Wolf" in Bullet Train, Cassandro, and, most recently, Happy Gilmore 2.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Who is Bad Bunny?

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is among the biggest modern-day global superstars. Born on March 10, 1994, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, to a schoolteacher and a truck driver, he had humble beginnings. After bagging groceries at Econo supermarket, he would upload music tracks to SoundCloud and build a connected following before becoming a marquee artist. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to Benito Bowl 2026

Hello and welcome to CBS Sports live blog of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show! I'm Sandra Herrera, and I'll be joined alongside Shanna McCarriston and Isabel Gonzalez, where we'll provide you all with live updates and reactions to today's halftime show. 

Stay in the know on all things Bad Bunny, Super Bowl commercials, cameos, best moments, and more with today's live blog. 
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Pick To Win Super Bowl LX MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    SB LX: Keys To Victory For The Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    SB LX: Keys To Victory For The Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    SB LX: Who Has The Coaching Edge?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Who Do You Trust More: Sam Darnold Or Drake Maye?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    SB LX: Who Wins The Battle Of The Trenches?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Feel Good Moments: Leonard Williams And Drake Maye Have A Chance To Stamp Immortality

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Charles Davis and Kyle Long make their picks to win Super Bowl LX: Seahawks vs. Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    THIS JUST IN: Cowboys Expected To Franchise Tag WR George Pickens

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    BREAKING: Falcons Expected to Release QB Kirk Cousins

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    Super Bowl LX Wager: Seahawks vs. Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Sia's Super Bowl Props: Kenneth Walker III Longest Rush Over 14.5 Yards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Sia's Super Bowl Props: Stefon Diggs Over 5.5 1Q Rec Yards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Sia's Super Bowl Props: Drake Maye Over 30.5 Pass Attempts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Sam Darnold, Drake Maye Practicing In Full

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Heinz Red Zone Heroes: Hunter Henry

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Nick Emmanwori (Ankle) DNP Thursday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Jim Schwartz Steps Down As Browns HC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    What The Price Would Be For A Maxx Crosby Trade

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Damien's X-Factor: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

See All NFL Videos