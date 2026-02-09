Super Bowl 2026: A look at Charlie Puth, Coco Jones, Green Day and every musical performance from the big game
Puth was flawless with the national anthem and Jones sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
It's Super Bowl 60 and fans have already been treated to a variety of musical performances heading into the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show headlined by By Bad Bunny. Until then you can checkout the NFL's championship game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks taking place at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, in Santa Clara, California.
Charlie Puth and Deaf music artist Fred Beam performed the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl 60. Puth, who can play numerous instruments, took to the piano as he sang.
Here's a look at the performance:
Seahawks fan and singer Brandi Carlile performed "America the Beautiful." Deaf music performer Julian Ortiz performed alongside Carlile.
The first performer of the day was Coco Jones, who sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" Deaf music artist Beam also took the field for this performance. The song is referred to as the Black national anthem and was written in 1899 by author, educator, lawyer and civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson.
Here's a look at the performance:
Green Day took the field to hype up the crowd, as NFL legends joined the band towards the end of their set. Green Day performed numerous hits including "Holiday," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "American Idiot."
Bad Bunny will take the field at halftime.