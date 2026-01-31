Former North Carolina football coach Mack Brown is not surprised by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's early success in his NFL career, punctuated by his upcoming appearance in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown convinced the Charlotte, North Carolina, native to back away from his commitment to Alabama in 2020 and instead sign with the Tar Heels, where Maye became a two-year starter, leaving his mark with 62 touchdown passes over 26 career starts with Brown as his coach.

The Patriots selected Maye at No. 3 overall in the 2024 cycle and now, he's a win away from bringing New England its first title since the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era. Brown isn't surprised by his success.

"I told scouts when they would come through that he's a Super Bowl guy, He'll win a Super Bowl," Brown told WRAL this week. "I didn't know he was going to have a chance to be the second youngest guy to ever do it."

Brown has coached several all-timers at the college level, particularly Vince Young and Colt McCoy at Texas. He believes Maye is on a path to surpass many of the sport's greats.

"I think Drake has the upside right now that, I hope he wins this one, if he doesn't, then there's another Super Bowl out there for Drake," Brown said. "I think Drake will go down not only being one of the best that I've ever coached, but one of the best to ever play."

Brown won a national championship at Texas thanks to Young's heroics on offense, but couldn't maximize his time with the Tar Heels during Maye's tenure. North Carolina went 17-10 overall during Maye's starts, including an appearance in the ACC title game in 2022.

One of five MVP finalists this season, Maye led the NFL in completion percentage (72%) and yards per attempt (8.9) while also finishing near the top of the league in passing yards per game (258.5) and touchdown passes (31).

To be at his best against the Seahawks, Maye — who did not practice Friday due to illness — will try and offer his norm while battling through a shoulder injury. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is not worried about Maye being limited -- for now.

"I try not to have a whole lot of concern," Vrabel said. "I just want to try to prepare the football team, make sure that everybody's ready, that we all have a plan, not to surprise anybody and make sure that our guys are focusing on the first and second down plan."