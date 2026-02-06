The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battled through an 18-week regular season, survived the playoff gauntlet in their respective conferences, and have arrived at Super Bowl LX. While both franchises have made it to the final plateau, only one can emerge from this game as Super Bowl champions and with the Lombardi Trophy in hand.

The big question is who that will be and what bets can we make along the way to finding out?

As we've done throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts, well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, and more.

Below you'll see that our editorial staff likes the Seahawks, but our panel of other CBS Sports HQ talent was notably Patriots heavy:

Leger Douzable: Seahawks, 24-14

Bryant McFAdden: Patriots, 23-20

Damien Harris: Patriots, 24-21

Katie Mox: Seahawks, 27-18

Danny Kanell: Patriots, 24-21

Let's get to the rest of the picks.

Which picks can you make with confidence for Super Bowl LX? Visit SportsLine as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-4.5) vs. Patriots Seahawks Seahawks Patriots Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Pete Prisco's Super Bowl LX pick

"I don't think Seattle's offense will spend the game moving up and down the field, but the Seahawks will be able to feast on short fields given to them by the defense. I think Maye will turn it over a few times and the sacks will start to wear on him. This will be a day for the Seattle defense. Darnold will make the plays after the turnovers, but this will be a game about the basics of football -- blocking, tackling and influencing the quarterback.

"Seattle will do that best. Look for the Seahawks to win behind one of those defensive showings by their front that we will remember for a long time. Defense wins championships, they say. But the reality is the fronts of the defense is what does it -- and Seattle will show that once again."

Pick: Seattle 27, Patriots 10

To read Prisco's full analysis, click here.

SportsLine's Bruce Marshall's Super Bowl LX pick

Marshall is coming into Super Bowl LX on a 59-38-2 roll (+1689) on his last 99 NFL picks, and has now unveiled his best bet for this matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots. We can tell you Marshall is leaning Under the 45.5 point total, but to see who he has winning (and covering) this matchup, you'll need to go to SportsLine.

Tyler Sullivan's Super Bowl LX pick

"Seattle's defense is legit and possesses a unique challenge for a Patriots offense that has been in a recent slump. The Seahawks are top 10 in the NFL in pressure rate this season (including playoffs) and are third in total pressures. They do that despite being one of the least frequent blitzing teams in the NFL, meaning they can apply pressure by simply sending four. In turn, that'll allow them to have an extra man in coverage, which will make life difficult for Maye, who has been sacked five times in each of his three playoff games this year. The MVP contender may also not be 100% healthy, as he's been listed with a right shoulder injury.

"It's hard to imagine Maye and the Patriots' offense suddenly turning the tide in this Super Bowl against a Seattle defense that was the No. 1 scoring defense this season. Moreover, the No. 1 scoring defenses that have squared off against All-Pro quarterbacks (like Maye is) in the Super Bowl are 5-1 in the previous six matchups. Think Seattle wins this in a rather convincing fashion."

Pick: Seahawks 30, Patriots 17

To read Sullivan's full analysis, click here.

SportsLine's Emory Hunt's Super Bowl LX pick

Arguably, no one has been as dialed in on betting football (at any level) than Emory Hunt. Specifically, Hunt has been superb betting games involving the Seahawks, coming into this Super Bowl on a 28-16 run in such games. With that in mind, you NEED to see which way the SportsLine expert is leaning, especially with his deep knowledge of Seattle. To see what best bets Hunt has lined up for Super Bowl LX, you'll need to log on to SportsLine.

John Breech's Super Bowl LX pick

"During the regular season, the Patriots were the second-highest scoring team in the NFL at 28.8 points per game. In the playoffs, that number has dropped to 18 points per game. Before this season, do you know how many teams had made the Super Bowl over the past 45 years while averaging 18 points per game in the playoffs? ZERO.

"If you can't score more than 18 points against Seattle, you're not going to win, it's that simple. There were only two games all year where the Seahawks scored fewer than 18 points and they BOTH came against the 49ers, a divisional opponent that knows them well. The Patriots do not know them well."

Pick: Seahawks 34, Patriots 20

To read Breech's full analysis, click here.

SportsLine's Brady Kannon's Super Bowl LX pick

Do you want someone who has been on a heater with his NFL picks? Look no further than SportsLine's Brady Kannon. He comes into this Super Bowl on a 29-15-2 roll (+1208) in his last 46 NFL picks. Now, Kannon has turned his expertise towards Super Bowl LX where he has laid out three selections: an ATS pick, a total pick, and an ML pick. To tail Kannon as he looks to stay hot, check out those wagers on SportsLine.

Zach Pereles' Super Bowl LX pick

"Expect some nerves early, especially from the quarterbacks, but as both settle in, this should be a great, close battle between an ascending star and an unlikely one.

"Maye is looking to become the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, and Darnold is looking to become the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl after playing for at least five different teams. Ultimately, the Seahawks' defense gets a few timely stops, and Seattle leaves with its second championship."

Pick: Seahawks 24, Patriots 20

To read Pereles' full analysis, click here.

SportsLine's Mike McClure's top DFS plays for Super Bowl LX

Want to add a little DFS into your Super Bowl Sunday? If so, you'd be remise if you did not see how SportsLine's Mike McClue is attacking this game. McClue is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. Naturally, he'd be someone you'd want to tail, especially in a game as big as the Super Bowl. Of course, one of McClue's top players to roster is Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but he also has value pick that could prove to be the central pice to a winning formula. To see who McClure is targeting, go check out SportsLine.

Jordan Dajani's Super Bowl LX pick

"While I am excited for this game, I think there is a possibility it ends up being a low-scoring affair that isn't particularly close. The main matchup to watch is the Seahawks defense vs. the Patriots offense. Seattle has arguably the best defense in the NFL, while the Patriots' offense has averaged just 18 points per game this postseason -- the fewest by a Super Bowl team since the 1979 Rams. This is the seventh Super Bowl since 1970 between an All-Pro quarterback (Maye) and the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense (Seattle). The No. 1 scoring defense is 5-1 in those previous six matchups. Furthermore, Mike Macdonald's defenses are 6-0 vs. first- or second-year quarterbacks, allowing two passing touchdowns compared to nine interceptions in those games. A few of those quarterbacks held in check were Bo Nix, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

"They say defense wins championships, and I think that will be proven on Sunday. In regard to the spread, there have been only SEVEN Super Bowl underdogs to lose outright and cover the spread. So I'll lay the points with Seattle."

Pick: Seahawks 20, Patriots 13

To read Dajani's full analysis, click here.

Jared Dubin's Super Bowl LX pick

Seattle's defense is just too good. New England has already struggled offensively through its first three playoff games, failing to produce representative offensive performances against any of the Chargers, Texans or Broncos. Now, the Patriots face what may be their toughest test yet in this Seahawks group. They can pressure and they are sticky on the back end. They typically don't allow the type of big plays around which the Patriots' passing offense was based during the regular season before it backslid in the playoffs. The Pats are going to have to run the ball well and probably dink and dunk their way down the field, and I'm not sure they can do it well enough to put up a ton of points. Strangely, I might trust Seattle's offense more than I do New England's at the moment, given the way Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and even Kenneth Walker III are playing. If the Seahawks can stay in a neutral or better game script and avoid having to go to a pure dropback game for an extended stretch, I like them to come away with the win here.

Pick: Seahawks 23, Patriots 16

To read Dublin's full analysis, click here.

Garrett Podell's Super Bowl LX pick

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been sacked five times each in all three of New England's AFC playoff games. That's not ideal ahead of a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks' No. 1 scoring defense (17.2 points per game allowed) in Super Bowl LX. Seattle's defensive tackle duo of 2025 second team All-Pro Leonard Williams and 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy III has been the NFL's best this season: they have combined for the most quarterback pressures (108), quarterback hits (35) and sacks (14.0) among 300-pound duos. Then, there's Seahawks rookie hybrid safety Nick Emmanwori, whose 18 quarterback pressures led all defensive backs this season.

New England may look to counter by running the football with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, but Seattle also led the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.7) despite playing the lowest rate of base defense in the league at just 6%. Maye won't be able to overcome the danger the Seahawks' defense presents at all three levels on Sunday.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 13

Kyle Stackpole's Super Bowl LX pick

I'm not going to pretend the point spread is off and the Patriots have tremendous value as 4.5-point underdogs. If I did, I'd hit the Patriots moneyline at +190 at DraftKings and be sipping margaritas on a remote island by Monday afternoon.

That said, as a Patriots hater (not the team itself -- just the fact they're back in the Super Bowl already!), it just feels like Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel and company will figure out a way to pull this game out. Maybe it's Sam Darnold committing three turnovers or Marcus Jones housing a punt, but something will flip this game in New England's favor. The Patriots are on top of the NFL world once again.

Pick: Patriots 23, Seahawks 20

Bryan DeArdo's Super Bowl LX pick

While they may not be the best team, that hasn't stopped the Patriots from winning it all in the past, and I don't think that will stop them from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for a record seventh time on Sunday night. As is often the case, great defenses typically outperform prolific offenses in Super Bowls. That should give the Patriots an edge in this game as long as Drake Maye and the rest of New England's offense take care of the ball.

Pick: Patriots, 20, Seahawks 17