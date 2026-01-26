Our Super Bowl matchup is set, as the New England Patriots will play the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8. The Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game during a blizzard, 10-7, while the Seahawks outlasted Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, 31-27.

This will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX back in 2015 when the Patriots defeated the Seahawks, 28-24, after Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the 1-yard line with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Tom Brady threw for 328 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in that matchup, while Marshawn Lynch rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown. Too bad he didn't get the ball when he should have!

Patriots vs. Seahawks feels like an appropriate matchup to end what has been a wonky, unpredictable season. Below, we will examine 10 crazy facts about Super Bowl LX, courtesy of CBS Sports Research.

1. Super Bowl rematches usually favor the original victor

Patriots vs. Seahawks will be the 10th Super Bowl rematch in NFL history. The winner of the first meeting is 6-3 in the second meeting, but keep in mind that the Philadelphia Eagles got their Super Bowl revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs just last year.

2. The Patriots are the most improved team in NFL history (including playoffs)

If someone told you they knew the Patriots would be in the Super Bowl before the start of this year, they're lying. New England finished 4-13 in 2024, and fired Jerod Mayo for Mike Vrabel. That was clearly a good decision, as the Patriots just surpassed the 1999 Rams in being the most improved team in NFL history. The Pats went from 4-13 to 17-3 -- a difference of 13 wins including playoffs! The Patriots are also the first team to reach the Super Bowl after a 13-loss season.

3. This is the first Super Bowl matchup since 1981 between teams who had preseason Super Bowl odds of 50-1 or longer

No one expected the Patriots to make the Super Bowl this year, but the same could be said about the Seahawks. After a 10-7 season last year, Seattle made the decision to trade quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and release Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks replaced Smith with Sam Darnold, who was coming off a career year with the Minnesota Vikings. There were questions about if he was going to be able to elevate the Seahawks in the most competitive division in the NFL. He certainly did.

4. This will be the first Super Bowl since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger between teams that both ranked top four in scoring offense and scoring defense

While this Super Bowl matchup is surprising, the Patriots and Seahawks were undoubtedly two of the best teams in the NFL this season.

5. This will be the first Super Bowl matchup to ever feature two starting quarterbacks and two head coaches who are in their first or second seasons with their teams

Darnold is in his first season with the Seahawks and Vrabel is in his first season as the Patriots head coach. Maye and Mike Macdonald are in their second seasons with their respective franchises.

6. This could be the third time in the past six years a QB wins a Super Bowl in their first season after joining a team

It sounds counterintuitive, but apparently riding the quarterback carousel pays immediate dividends. If Darnold wins the Super Bowl, he will be the third quarterback in the past six seasons to win a ring in his first year with a new team. Brady did it in 2020, and Stafford accomplished this in 2021. Before them, this had previously happened just twice in NFL history.

7. Drake Maye will be the second-youngest QB to start a Super Bowl

It feels just like yesterday when the Patriots selected the former North Carolina quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, he's on the doorstep of returning the Patriots to glory. Maye will become the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl, behind Dan Marino. He can surpass Ben Roethlisberger as the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Maye can also become the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl in the season of his first playoff start since ... Tom Brady.

8. Mike Vrabel is the second person ever to reach a Super Bowl as a player and a head coach with the same franchise

Patriots legend Mike Vrabel joins Gary Kubiak in being the second person to ever reach a Super Bowl as a player and a coach with the same team. He can become the first to win a Super Bowl as a player and head coach with the same franchise. Vrabel played linebacker for the Patriots for eight seasons and won three Super Bowls.

9. Mike Macdonald is the third-youngest head coach to make his first Super Bowl appearance

Macdonald (38 years, 213 days) is the third-youngest head coach to make his first Super Bowl appearance behind Sean McVay and Mike Tomlin.

10. Patriots have allowed the fewest points through three playoff games since 2000

The Seahawks finished the regular season with the No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 17.2 points per game, but the Patriots' defense this postseason has been historical. The 26 total points New England has allowed through three playoff games are the fewest since the 2000 Baltimore Ravens! Sure, the Patriots had the help of some weather and a backup quarterback in the AFC Championship Game, but this defense suffocated legitimate starting quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud.