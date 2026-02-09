After 30 minutes of Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks led the New England Patriots 9-0. So far, it's been a mostly defensive game, with field goals accounting for the only points on the board.

A champion will be crowned in the next 30 minutes, but before that, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny took the stage. Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist in the world and a 16-time Grammy nominee with six wins, including Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Bad Bunny opened his set with "Tití Me Preguntó," also performing "Yo Perreo Sola" and "VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR."

He delivered an impressive set, complete with numerous dancers and props. The Super Bowl field transformed into a town, featuring a market, food stands and even a wedding ceremony.

Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina" and Don Omar's "Dale" were both represented, though neither singer appeared as a special guest.

Lady Gaga was the first special guest to join Bad Bunny on stage, marking her third Super Bowl halftime performance. She sang "Die With a Smile" with a Spanish flair.

Ricky Martin was another special guest, performing "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii."

Bad Bunny played a video of himself winning a Grammy, handing a Grammy prop to a young boy -- perhaps representing himself as a child.

"NUEVAYol," "El Apagón" and "CAFé CON RON" were also performed, and he closed with "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS."

Bad Bunny represented his roots by holding up the Puerto Rican flag. To end the performance, people playing various musical instruments and holding flags from multiple countries -- including the United States -- followed behind him. The headliner yelled, "God Bless America," while "The only thing more powerful than hate is love" appeared on the jumbotron.

He also held up a football that read, "Together we are America," before spiking the ball in celebration.