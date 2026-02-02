Super Bowl 2026 Opening Night: Live updates, analysis from Seahawks vs. Patriots media day
We're now just days away from Super Bowl LX, where the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks.
The AFC champions, the Patriots arrive here after a 14-3 regular season that they followed up by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos during their run through their conference's side of the bracket. The Pats have struggled offensively during the playoffs, but their defense has stepped up in a big way to carry them to the ultimate stage.
The NFC champion Seahawks also went 14-3 during the regular season, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye before defeating the division rival San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams to claim the NFC title. The Seahawks have ridden their own stifling defense to this stage of the season, but their offense got the job done against L.A. in the last round.
Of course, before the game ever begins, there is a whole week of events leading up to it. The first of those events takes place Monday, as each team will do its extended media availability for Super Bowl Opening Night.
Before things get started, here's a look at how you can watch the festivities.
Super Bowl Opening Night where to watch
Date: Monday, Feb. 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: San Jose Convention Center (San Jose)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)
The AFC Champion Patriots will be made available first, followed by the NFC Champion Seahawks. Here's a quick breakdown of the timeline as highlighted by the NFL (all times ET):
- 7 p.m.: Doors open to San Jose Convention Center
- 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Session 1 for New England Patriots
- 8 p.m.: New England Patriots introduction and media availability
- 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Session 2 for Seattle Seahawks
- 9:15 p.m.: Joint team appearance
- 10 p.m.: Seattle Seahawks introduction and media availability
- 11 p.m.: Event concludes
Seahawks GM shares telling Sam Darnold detail
Sam Darnold led the NFL with 20 turnovers during the regular season (14 interceptions and six fumbles lost), but the Seahawks quarterback didn't let those mistakes linger. His ability to accept them and move on is one of the many reasons the once-forgotten quarterback is now starting in his first Super Bowl.
Here's Seattle general manager John Schneider talking about Darnold to Tyler Dunne of Go Long:
You see guys throw interceptions and they chuck their helmets and act like babies. Then, you see Sam throw an interception. He goes to his coach, picks up his tablet and asks, "What did I do?" He's not losing his shit. Teammates see that. That's why Ron Wolf always said you've got to go see a quarterback in person, to see how they handle themselves.
The magic of JSN
Here's a breakdown of the brilliance of Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Chris Hummer.
Early storylines
Here's a breakdown of some key Super Bowl storylines from my colleague Tyler Sullivan.
Goodell ducks ICE question, emphasizes security at the Super Bowl
Goodell made it unclear whether or not expects ICE to have a presence at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. He was also asked about halftime performer Bad Bunny's anti-ICE statements at the Grammy's on Sunday evening, and he said he thinks Bad Bunny will use the Super Bowl halftime show to unite people as past performers have.
Goodell believes both Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick will be Hall of Famers one day
Goodell clarified that the NFL doesn't have a role in the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting, and he said he anticipates Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft both eventually being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for their roles in New England's six Super Bowl titles.
Goodell: NFL in fact-finding mode regarding Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's presence in Epstein files
Goodell said the league will look at the facts first, and that will determine whether or not the NFL opens an investigation into Tisch's conduct with Jeffrey Epstein.
"The league is aware of the reports and Steve's response," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in an email to The Athletic. "Our office will look into the matter to understand the facts."
Goodell confirms ninth international game for 2026 season
NFL returning to Mexico City next season
During his Super Bowl press conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will return to Mexico City for a December game during the 2026 season. That brings the total to nine international games set for next year:
- London (three games)
- Mexico City
- Melbourne
- Rio De Janeiro
- Munich
- Madrid
- Paris
Goodell reiterated that the goal is to play 16 international games annually, with each team going overseas once per year.
Goodell: Coaching diversity is 'good for us,' but admits there's more work to do
Robert Saleh, who is now the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans, was the only non-white coach hired to be an NFL head coach for the 10 vacancies that were open this cycle.
Goodell open for reviewing penalty flags with replay review
He spoke about artificial intelligence and an expanded replay purview being something that could assist officials to correct "an obvious error."
Super Bowl cheat sheet
Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LX.
Ranking the starters
CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco ranked every starter in Super Bowl LX.
Patriots schedule deep dive
My colleague Doug Clawson wrote about New England's easy schedule, and why it wouldn't mar the Super Bowl if the Pats win.
60 for 60
My colleague Zach Pereles wrote about 60 things you need to know in advance of Super Bowl 60.
How the Patriots got here
I wrote about the biggest reasons the Patriots got to the Super Bowl.
How the Seahawks got here
My colleague Garrett Podell wrote about the biggest reasons the Seahawks got to the Super Bowl.
