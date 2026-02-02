We're now just days away from Super Bowl LX, where the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The AFC champions, the Patriots arrive here after a 14-3 regular season that they followed up by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos during their run through their conference's side of the bracket. The Pats have struggled offensively during the playoffs, but their defense has stepped up in a big way to carry them to the ultimate stage.

The NFC champion Seahawks also went 14-3 during the regular season, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye before defeating the division rival San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams to claim the NFC title. The Seahawks have ridden their own stifling defense to this stage of the season, but their offense got the job done against L.A. in the last round.

Of course, before the game ever begins, there is a whole week of events leading up to it. The first of those events takes place Monday, as each team will do its extended media availability for Super Bowl Opening Night.

Before things get started, here's a look at how you can watch the festivities.

Super Bowl Opening Night where to watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: San Jose Convention Center (San Jose)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

The AFC Champion Patriots will be made available first, followed by the NFC Champion Seahawks. Here's a quick breakdown of the timeline as highlighted by the NFL (all times ET):