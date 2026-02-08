Skip to Main Content
Super Bowl 2026 live updates: Can Drake Maye and Patriots pull off upset or will Seahawks roll?

Catch live updates on Super Bowl 60, as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks face off, and Bad Bunny takes the halftime show stage at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It all comes down to this. Super Bowl LX has arrived, and it's the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots duking it out from Levi's Stadium for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. 

Seattle is looking to add a second title to the franchise's résumé, first reaching the NFL's pinnacle in 2013 with a win in Super Bowl XLVIII. If they do so, it would also complete the career redemption arc for Sam Darnold, who has continued his renaissance during his first year with the Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since their victory in Super Bowl LIII during the 2018 season, and looking to notch the franchise's seventh Lombardi Trophy. Unlike those previous winners, this New England squad is led by a new cast of characters, headlined by head coach Mike Vrabel and standout second-year quarterback Drake Maye. 

Both of these franchises have surmounted long odds to get to this point, each entering the season with 60/1 odds or longer to win the Super Bowl. They've mostly defied those odds by winning their respective conferences and getting to this point, but only one can reach the mountaintop. And we're about to find out who pulls it off en route to a title. 

Below, you'll find our live blog for Super Bowl LX, where you'll get instant analysis from our experts and real-time highlights of all the action.

Super Bowl LX: Where to watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live

Rashid Shaheed destined to find the end zone?

After studying for the Super Bowl over the last two weeks, you know what my favorite stat is that I came across from CBS Sports Research? Rashid Shaheed is the seventh player in the last 50 years to enter the Super Bowl with three return touchdowns. Three of the previous six players scored return touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Including the last two with Jacoby Jones in 2012 and Devin Hester in 2006!

Shaheed is also a dynamic downfield threat, and could be utilized in the red zone. He's my anytime TD bet at +360

 
Another Cali SB

This marks the 14th Super Bowl played in California. Here's a look at the final scores of the previous 13. 

Five of the previous 13 were played at the Rose Bowl, which hosted the largest-attended Super Bowl ever (103,985 at Super Bowl XIV). 

Super Bowl 1 (LA Coliseum): Packers 35, Chiefs 10
Super Bowl VII (LA Coliseum): Dolphins 14, Washington 7
Super Bowl XI (Rose Bowl): Raiders 32, Vikings 14
Super Bowl XIV (Rose Bowl): Steelers 31, Rams 19
Super Bowl XVII (Rose Bowl): Washington 27, Dolphins 17
Super Bowl XIX (Stanford Stadium): 49ers 38, Dolphins 16
Super Bowl XXI (Rose Bowl): Giants 39, Broncos 20 
Super Bowl XXII (Jack Murphy Stadium): Washington 42, Broncos 10
Super Bowl XXVII (Rose Bowl): Cowboys 52, Bills 17
Super Bowl XXXII (Qualcomm Stadium): Broncos 31, Packers 24 
Super Bowl 50 (Levi's Stadium): Broncos 24, Panthers 10
Super Bowl LVI (SoFi Stadium): Rams 23, Bengals 20

Bryan DeArdo
February 8, 2026, 8:30 PM
Today's honorary captains

Lynn Swann: HOF WR for the Pittsburgh Steelers who won four Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl X MVP after catching four passes for 161 yards that included a game-winning, 64-yard touchdown. Swann made two incredible catches earlier in the game that included his jugging 53-yard reception. 

Joe Montana: HOF QB who won four Super Bowls with the 49ers. The first three-time Super Bowl MVP, Montana never threw an interception in Super Bowl competition. He had three other Super Bowl records: most rushing yards by a QB (59), most passing yards (357) and TD passes (five). Montana's signature SB moment was his game-winning TD pass in Super Bowl XXIII that capped off a 92-yard drive. 

Peyton Manning: HOF QB who became the first starting QB to win a Super Bowl with multiple franchises. Led the Colts to a victory in Super Bowl XLI before helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in what was his final NFL Game. Manning played in four Super Bowls during his career. 

Bryan DeArdo
February 8, 2026, 8:15 PM
Feb. 08, 2026, 3:15 pm EST
 
Super Bowl records that could be broken

Smith-Njigba has a chance to break a Super Bowl record held by Jerry Rice, the former 49ers legend. 

Rice still has the record for most receiving yards in a Super Bowl. In Super Bowl XXIII, he caught 11 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown while leading the 49ers to a come-from-behind win over the Bengals. Rice's 11 catches tied the Super Bowl single-game record, too. 

Former New England running back James White now owns that record after he caught 14 passes during the Patriots' comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LII. 

Click here to see several other Super Bowl records that could fall this evening. 

Bryan DeArdo
February 8, 2026, 8:00 PM
Feb. 08, 2026, 3:00 pm EST
 
February 8, 2026, 7:57 PM
Feb. 08, 2026, 2:57 pm EST
Feb. 08, 2026, 2:57 pm EST
 
Seahawks fans out in big numbers

Just arrived at Levi's Stadium and there seem to be much more Seahawks fans than Patriots. We'll see what it looks like closer to kickoff.

 
February 8, 2026, 7:50 PM
Feb. 08, 2026, 2:50 pm EST
Feb. 08, 2026, 2:50 pm EST
 
Smith-Njigba for MVP?

If I had to make an early pick for MVP, it would be Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. 

While he's never eclipsed 180 receiving yards in an NFL game, Smith-Njigba had a whopping 347 receiving yards in college during Ohio State's comeback win over Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Smith-Njigba, who caught 15 passes and three touchdowns in Ohio State's 48-45 win, set an all-time FBS bowl game record for receiving yards. 

Smith-Njigba's career single-game receptions mark in the NFL was set against the Patriots. He caught 12 of 16 targets for 117 yards during Seattle's 23-20 overtime win over New England in Week 2 of the 2024 season. 

player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA • WR • #11
TAR162
REC119
REC YDs1793
REC TD10
FL1
View Profile
Bryan DeArdo
February 8, 2026, 7:45 PM
Feb. 08, 2026, 2:45 pm EST
 
Best Super Bowl ever?

The first Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl was an all-time classic, but where does it rank among the best Super Bowls of all-time?

CBS Sports ranked each of the previous 59 Super Bowls earlier this week, and (spoiler!) the first Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl landed safely in the top-five. That shouldn't be a surprise to anyone familiar with that game. The Patriots overcame a 10-point deficit by the virtue of two Tom Brady touchdown passes and Malcolm Butler's shocking interception that sealed thw win. 

Click here to see which Super Bowl ultimately landed at No. 1. 

Bryan DeArdo
February 8, 2026, 7:30 PM
Feb. 08, 2026, 2:30 pm EST
 
Super Bowl rematch

Seattle and New England will become the latest franchises to face off in a Super Bowl more than once. Here's a rundown of every Super Bowl rematch: 

Steelers vs. Cowboys 

Super Bowl X: Steelers 21, Cowboys 17
Super Bowl XIII: Steelers 35, Cowboys 31
Super Bowl XXX: Cowboys 27, Steelers 17

Dolphins vs. Washington 

Super Bowl V: Dolphins 14, Washington 7
Super Bowl XVII: Washington 27, Dolphins 17

49ers vs. Bengals

Super Bowl XVI: 49ers 26, Bengals 21
Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20, Bengals 16

Bills vs. Cowboys

Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys 52, Bills 17
Super Bowl XXVIII: Cowboys 30, Bills 13

Patriots vs. Rams

Super Bowl XXXVI: Rams 20, Patriots 17
Super Bowl LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3 

Patriots vs. Eagles

Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21
Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs 25, 49ers 22 (OT)

Chiefs vs. Eagles 

Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
Super Bowl LIX: Eagles 40, Chiefs 22

Seahawks vs. Patriots

Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
Super Bowl LX: ??? 

Bryan DeArdo
February 8, 2026, 7:15 PM
Feb. 08, 2026, 2:15 pm EST
