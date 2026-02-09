For the first time this century, a running back has been named Super Bowl MVP. The award went to Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III following his performance in a 29-13 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Walker is the first running back to win the award since former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowl XXXII. Davis' performance led the Broncos to a 31-24 upset win over the defending champion Green Bay Packers that snapped the NFC's 13-year winning streak in the big game. He earned MVP honors despite missing nearly the entire second quarter with a migraine.

The 25-year-old Walker has joined an exclusive fraternity of running backs that includes six Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Running backs who have won Super Bowl MVP

** -- Members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Super Bowl Player Stats LX (2026) Kenneth Walker, Seahawks 27 carries, 135 yards XXXII (1998) **Terrell Davis, Broncos 30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs XXVIII (1994) **Emmitt Smith, Cowboys 30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs XXV (1991) Ottis Anderson, Giants 21 carries, 102 yards, TD XVIII (1984) **Marcus Allen, Raiders 21 carries, 191 yards, 2 TDs XVII (1983) **John Riggins, Washington 38 carries, 166 yards, TD IX (1975) **Franco Harris, Steelers 34 carries, 158 yards, TD VIII (1974) **Larry Csonka, Dolphins 33 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs

That list does not include former Washington running back Timmy Smith, whose 204 rushing yards in Super Bowl XXII remain the single-game record. It also does not include former Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas, who likely would have won MVP of Super Bowl XXV if Scott Norwood had converted his 47-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds. Thomas rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown and totaled 190 all-purpose yards in Buffalo's 20-19 loss to the Giants.

The award instead went to the 34-year-old Anderson, a former All-Pro who became the oldest player to win Super Bowl MVP. He remains the oldest non-quarterback to earn the honor.

Like the other seven running backs to win Super Bowl MVP, Walker's performance helped lead his team to victory. Walker's 94 rushing yards in the first half was the second-most in Super Bowl history behind only Smith's 131. His runs of 29 and 30 yards on Seattle's fourth drive helped set up Jason Myers' second field goal of the night while extending the Seahawks' lead to 6-0.

While he was less productive in the second half, his 20-yard catch-and-run on the Seahawks' first drive of the second half set up Myers' fourth field goal. Walker and Myers were complemented by a Seattle defense that dominated the Patriots' offense all night. The Seahawks kept the Patriots off the scoreboard through three quarters and essentially put the game away when Uchenna Nwosu recorded a 45-yard pick-six with 4:27 left.

The Seahawks have now won two Super Bowls and evened their overall record in the big game at 2-2. Seattle's win on Sunday night also avenged its last-minute loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.