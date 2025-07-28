Super Bowl 2026 odds have been out since even before the Eagles walloped the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX back in February, but now that training camps are underway and the preseason is upon us, the attention of the sports betting public is finally starting to hone in on football once again. One of the most popular NFL futures bets every year, Super Bowl odds are a good way to group the quality of all 32 teams in the NFL, from the legitimate contenders to the complete write-offs and everything in between.

We've created similar groupings over at SportsLine, breaking down the Super Bowl odds into ranked tiers of teams worthy of backing to win the Super Bowl. These range from our top tier of four best bets to our favorite sleepers to teams we wouldn't bet on even at the longshot odds listed in the market. Below, we'll share our best and worst bet to win Super Bowl LX, which are the teams that rank No. 1 and No. 32, respectively, in our Super Bowl best bet rankings.

If you're a team with hopes of winning the Super Bowl, you want to see yourself near the top of the Super Bowl odds market prior to the start of the season. Eleven of the last 12 eventual title winners were +1200 or shorter to be crowned champions before Week 1, with the +4000 Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 the only exception. But just because non-favorites haven't been successful lately doesn't mean they have no reason to hope -- prior to that run, six straight champions were +1100 or longer before the season, including the Giants twice.

Even the teams the market is giving a 1% chance shouldn't lose hope, as the 1999 St. Louis Rams were +15000 to win the Super Bowl prior to the Greatest Show on Turf becoming unstoppable on their way to a title. The 2021 Cincinnati Bengals came oh so close to a similar fate, winning the AFC as +8000 underdogs but falling to the now Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. We have one team with longer odds than the 1999 Rams in the top half of our rankings, but it's not the Cleveland Browns.

Worst Super Bowl bet: Cleveland Browns (+30000)

Full disclosure: My Super Bowl betting strategy article last year had two teams as my primary bets, putting a half-unit each on the Eagles and Lions, with the former cashing in by the time we wrapped up the season in February. But it also included one longshot: the Cleveland Browns at +4000.

Of course, the Browns didn't win the Super Bowl -- not even close. The optimism I had in Deshaun Watson's performance prior to his 2023 injury was either unfounded or sunk by injury once again, and this time the Browns didn't have a Joe Flacco to come save them. Perhaps the football gods were punishing the team after it took home three major awards the previous year, including Flacco's controversial Comeback Player of the Year win.

Flacco is back this year, but I don't have optimism that if he wins the starting job at age 40, he's going to lead the squad to nearly 30 points per game like he did in his 2023 run. If he doesn't win the job -- and let's be honest, it makes more sense for the Browns to evaluate young quarterbacks this year heading into a big decision in the 2026 NFL Draft -- the Browns stand a good chance at being the league's worst team as they face a brutal schedule.

Best Super Bowl bet: San Francisco 49ers (+2000)

When it comes to Super Bowl odds, most sportsbooks will have the Bills, Ravens, Eagles and Chiefs in some order as the favorites, with the defending AFC champs a clear fourth and the Lions slightly back from that group. Then there tends to be a gap, with the Commanders likely to have the lowest odds of the next group as we begin to get into the +2000 teams and longer.

I believe the 49ers at +2000 should be swapped with the Lions in that +1000 to +1200 range, which makes them my Super Bowl best bet for 2026. Their schedule sets up well with their last-place finish, giving them as good a chance at sweeping their 11 non-division matchups as any team could have, provided they can stay healthier this year. They lost many key contributors from last year's underperforming defense but brought the excellent Robert Saleh back in to run the unit.

Considering how difficult the Eagles' non-divisional schedule is, I expect the 49ers to win the No. 1 seed, which sets them up to be one of the favorites by the time we get to January. They are one of two teams in that second odds tier that crack my four best bets to win Super Bowl LX, a tier that also includes two of the four favorites. You can see the entire set of Super Bowl 2026 best bet rankings over at SportsLine.