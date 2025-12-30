Welcome to the final week of the 2025 NFL regular season. What's at stake? Well, the No. 1 seeds in both conferences are up for grabs, the NFC South and AFC North will be decided, and Myles Garrett is just one sack away from breaking the single-season NFL record.

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle for a spot in the playoffs, followed by the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers facing off for the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference. Our fun finale comes Sunday night, with the Baltimore Ravens at the Pittsburgh Steelers. These two teams have been the favorites in the AFC North all year, and it comes down to one game for the division.

Which teams are the favorites to win it all in what has been a wild season? Here are the latest Super Bowl LX odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LX odds

Seahawks the new favorites

Following their thrilling Week 16 overtime victory over the Rams and a 27-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday, the Seahawks are the new favorites to win Super Bowl LX. Perhaps the Rams' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night played a role in this change atop the leaderboard as well. Matthew Stafford's three interceptions were the most he's thrown in a game since 2022.

The 13 games Seattle has won this year ties a franchise record. The last time the Seahawks won 13 games, they won the Super Bowl in dominating fashion against the team that will likely be the No. 1 seed in the AFC this year (the Broncos). Perhaps we get a Super Bowl XLVIII rematch in February.

Sam Darnold is just the fifth quarterback to ever register consecutive 13-win seasons, joining a list that includes Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Brett Favre. He has the biggest game of his life this week against a team looking for an inside track to Super Bowl Sunday.

49ers good value?

You've likely heard this by now, but the 49ers could play at home through Super Bowl LX -- which will be held at Levi's Stadium. All they have to do is defeat Seattle on Saturday to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Does that mean the 49ers should have better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Broncos, Seahawks and Rams? That's a tough question.

It's been a remarkable season for the 49ers, who have stars like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Mykel Williams on injured reserve, yet find themselves in the driver's seat of the NFC. Brock Purdy is on a heater, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to score five total touchdowns in two straight games. The 49ers have won six straight since Purdy returned from his turf toe injury.

However, can this defense support a Super Bowl run with all of their injuries? The 49ers have allowed 24 points in each of the last three games. That includes to the already-eliminated Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, then the 38 points Chicago scored on Sunday night.

The 49ers offense is going to have to continue to play like the best unit in the NFL if San Francisco wants to win its sixth Super Bowl, but having home-field advantage would definitely help.

Keep an eye on the Texans

Houston has gone 11-2 in its past 13 games after starting the season 0-3, and is a win vs. the Colts and a Jaguars loss to the Titans away from winning the AFC South for the third consecutive season. It's possible. The Jaguars have lost to the Titans in an important Week 18 showdown before.

They say defense wins championships, and we are going to test that theory this year. The Texans own the No. 1 total defense and No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, and have dominated quarterbacks like Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. However, this offense ranks in the bottom half of the league. Will C.J. Stroud, Woody Marks and Nico Collins let this defense down when it matters most?