Saying that an NFL season was full of surprises has become a bit of a cliche, but the 2025 NFL season was undeniably full of surprises, including the winners of the two conferences who will square off in Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8. The Seattle Seahawks won the NFC after preseason odds to win the Super Bowl gave them a +6000 chance, while that number was even higher for the AFC champion New England Patriots at +8000.

By some metrics, it's the unlikeliest Super Bowl matchup ever, and 18 teams had better odds to win the Super Bowl prior to Week 1 than either of these teams. That group includes the 8-9 Ravens (+700), the 6-11 Chiefs (+800) and the 5-12 Commanders (+1800), all projected to challenge for deep playoff runs.

The 2025 NFL season has taught us to expect the unexpected, and that offers prime opportunity to find inefficiencies in the betting market. The Super Bowl is annually the biggest betting event of the year for sportsbooks, which offer an expanded menu of ways to bet on the big game via props involving players, coins, anthems, Gatorade baths, squares and everything you can find in an NFL box score. Many books will even offer cross-sport props, giving bettors the opportunity to pit part of the final stat line of players like Drake Maye and Jaxson Smith-Njigba against stats from players in the NBA, PGA and various other sports.

We're going to break it all down right here in the CBS Super Bowl 2026 Props Guide. We'll share the latest Super Bowl odds for a variety of props, with all official betting markets coming via DraftKings. We'll also deliver insight from the CBS Research team and myself, along with some of the ways we're thinking about playing this year's edition of the biggest game in sports.

Be sure to check back regularly as we continue to update this post with prop lines as they become available, as well as new SportsLine props content up until kickoff.

Super Bowl Props Guide Game Odds

Patriots vs. Seahawks odds

The Seahawks opened as 4.5-point favorites and remained at that position early in the first week of Super Bowl betting. The number is slightly higher than what was offered in the hypothetical matchup market prior to the conference title games, but Seattle's excellent offensive performance quelled any concerns about how Sam Darnold would perform in a high-pressure situation, while the Patriots offense did not impress even before the weather took over in the second half of the AFC Championship. That could be why the total has dropped from the opening line of 46.5.

The Patriots are 14-6 ATS this season and the Over is 12-8 in their games. The Seahawks are 14-5 ATS and the Over is 11-7-1 in their games. This is the first time since 2017 that the two best ATS teams are meeting in the Super Bowl. Both teams have lost only one game outright since Week 6.

Trends to know before making your pick:

No Super Bowl spread has been higher than 4.5 in the past 15 years. However, favorites of 4.5 points or higher are 5-6 SU, 1-10 ATS in the Super Bowl since 2000.

Favorites are 1-4 SU, 0-5 ATS in the last five Super Bowls, but this is the fourth time ever favorites went 6-0 SU in the Divisional Round and Conference Championships (1973, 1988, 2004), with the favorite winning the Super Bowl in the previous three instances.

The Over is 29-28-1 in Super Bowl history and 2-0-1 in the last three years, but no Super Bowl total has been below 47 points since 2015.

This will be the Patriots' first time as Super Bowl underdogs since 2001, when they beat the Rams as 14-point underdogs to secure Tom Brady's first title. The team is 0-7 SU and 1-5-1 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog without Brady.

This is the Seahawks' first time being favored in a Super Bowl, but they are 13-1 SU in their last 14 playoff games as favorites.

Super Bowl Props Guide Player Props

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 72.0 YDs 4394 TD 31 INT 8 YD/Att 8.93 View Profile

Drake Maye odds and stats

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Pass yards 222.5 258.5 177.7 Pass completions 19.5 20.8 14.3 Pass attempts 30.5 28.9 25.7 Pass touchdowns 1.5 (O +113) 1.82 1.33 Pass interceptions 0.5 (O -144) 0.47 0.67 Rush yards 37.5 26.5 47 Rush attempts 6.5 (O -132) 6.06 8 Longest completion 33.5 10/17 O 1/3 O Longest rush 13.5 7/17 O 2/3 O Anytime TD +330 3/17 Y 1/3 Y Passer rating 87.5



First rush 4.5





Maye's postseason averages are suppressed by the snow-affected AFC Championship Game, where he threw for just 86 yards while completing 10 passes. He completed less than 60% of his passes just once during the regular season but has been below that mark in all three playoff games, and the matchup against another elite defense has caused his prop lines to be suppressed, with his yardage and completion lines well below his season averages. The pressure coming from Seattle's talented front should have Maye on the move throughout the game.

Sam Darnold SEA • QB • #14 CMP% 67.7 YDs 4048 TD 25 INT 14 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

Sam Darnold odds and stats

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Pass yards 229.5 238.1 235 Pass completions 20.5 19 18.5 Pass attempts 29.5 28.1 26.5 Pass touchdowns 1.5 (O -124) 1.47 2 Pass interceptions 0.5 (O -135) 0.82 0 Rush yards 6.5 5.59 4.5 Rush attempts 2.5 (O +111) 2.06 1.5 Longest completion 35.5 11/17 O 1/2 O Longest rush 5.5 6/17 O 1/2 O Anytime TD +1000 0/17 Y 0/2 Y Passer rating 95.5





Darnold has been Under 200 passing yards six times this season, and outside of the Week 1 loss to the 49ers, the reason has been the team didn't need much from the passing game, as the other five games have seen an average margin of victory of 22 points. The only competitive games where Darnold has failed to reach 240 yards have been that Week 1 loss and a 27-19 win over the Texans in Week 7, depending on whether you count the Week 18 game for the 1 seed where the 49ers had zero answers on offense.

More passing props

Total pass attempts: 60+ (-120)

Total pass completions: 40+ (-115)

Highest completion percentage: Darnold -140, Maye +110

Highest passer rating: Darnold -150, Maye +120

Most pass completions: Darnold -125, Maye +100

Flea flicker attempted: Yes +170, No -215

Interception on play starting in red zone: Yes +125, No -160

Seahawks attempt a pass from inside Patriots' 1-yard line: Yes +700

Patriots attempt a pass from inside Seahawks' 1-yard line: Yes +1600

Rhamondre Stevenson NE • RB • #38 Att 130 Yds 603 TD 7 FL 3 View Profile

Rhamondre Stevenson odds and stats

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Rush yards 50.5 43.1 64.7 Rush attempts 14.5 9.29 17 Receiving yards 21.5 24.6 28.7 Receptions 2.5 (O -173) 2.29 2.3 Rush + receiving yards 76.5 67.7 93.3 Longest rush 12.5 7/14 O 2/3 O Longest reception 11.5 8/14 O 1/3 O Anytime TD +160 5/14 Y 0/3 Y First rush 3.5 (O -125)





While Stevenson has ascended to lead back status during the postseason, his playoff averages are tipped by the snowstorm game where he received 25 carries. He did have 16 carries against the Texans the previous week, so the books have set his attempts line relatively high. The reason his rush yardage line isn't much higher than his regular-season average with less of a workload is that the Seahawks were the best team against the run in the regular season, allowing 3.7 yards per carry. If the Patriots fall behind and Stevenson doesn't see the large volume of the last few weeks, he could struggle to hit 50 rushing yards for just the second time since Dec. 1.

TreVeyon Henderson NE • RB • #32 Att 180 Yds 911 TD 9 FL 1 View Profile

TreVeyon Henderson odds and stats

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Rush yards 17.5 53.6 19 Rush attempts 4.5 (O -144) 10.6 8 Receiving yards 2.5 13 2.33 Receptions 0.5 (O-169) 2.06 0.67 Rush + receiving yards 24.5 66.6 21.3 Longest rush 7.5 (O -130) 12/17 Y 1/3 Y Longest reception n/a n/a n/a Anytime TD +550 5/17 Y 0/3 Y

Henderson had been working in about an even timeshare with Stevenson before suffering a shoulder injury against the Texans in the Divisional Round. While he was able to practice in the run-up to the AFC Championship and was active in the game, he received just three carries while playing four snaps. The extra week of rest leading up to the Super Bowl should allow him to resume his regular role. He had five carries in 12 straight games prior to barely playing against the Broncos.

Kenneth Walker III SEA • RB • #9 Att 221 Yds 1027 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Kenneth Walker odds and stats

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Rush yards 74.5 60.4 89 Rush attempts 18.5 13 19 Receiving yards 25.5 16.6 39 Receptions 3.5 (O +135) 1.82 3.5 Rush + receiving yards 105.5 77 128 Longest rush 14.5 11/17 O 1/2 O Longest reception 13.5 7/17 O 2/2 O Anytime TD -195 4/17 Y 2/2 Y First rush 3.5 (O -135)





Walker has taken on an elevated workload in the postseason as running mate Zach Charbonnet suffered a season-ending injury in the Divisional Round after seeing just five carries in the game. That's allowed Walker to get 19 carries in both Seahawks playoff games, and he should again be the featured part of the offense in this matchup. Walker has also become a key part of the passing game, seeing multiple targets in five straight matchups (all against playoff teams) and catching all 16 of those targets.

More rushing props

Any player to have 100 rushing yards: Yes +115

Any player to have 125 rushing yards: Yes +500

Any player to have 150 rushing yards: Yes +1300

Total rushing TDs: 2+ (-175), 3+ (+170)

Total rushing attempts: 54+ (-105)

Total first quarter rushing attempts: 12+ (-105)

Patriots rushing yards Over/Under: 106.5

Seahawks rushing yards Over/Under: 100.5

Stefon Diggs NE • WR • #8 TAR 102 REC 85 REC YDs 1013 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Stefon Diggs odds and stats

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Receiving yards 43.5 59.6 24.3 Receptions 4.5 5 3.67 Longest reception 16.5 9/17 O 0/3 O Anytime TD +245 4/17 Y 1/3 Y

Diggs has struggled with tough defensive matchups and outdoor conditions this postseason, which have held him under 20 yards twice in three games. The Seahawks don't represent an improvement from a matchup perspective, as their 111.7 yards per game allowed to wide receivers in the regular season is the second-best mark in the league, but at least conditions figure to be better for Diggs in Santa Clara. Diggs is likely to play a key role either in the Patriots getting an early lead or trying to rally from behind, and the results from his playoff games so far likely have his lines a bit lower than they should be.

Hunter Henry NE • TE • #85 TAR 87 REC 60 REC YDs 768 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Hunter Henry odds and stats

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Receiving yards 38.5 45.2 27 Receptions 3.5 3.53 2 Longest reception 17.5 10/17 O 1/3 O Anytime TD +225 6/17 Y 1/3 Y

If Maye is going to have success in this game, he's going to have to lean on his tight ends. The Seahawks allowed the sixth-most yardage to the position in the regular season at 63.5 yards per game, with tight ends securing an average of 6.18 receptions against Seattle. Colby Parkinson had a 40-yard catch against the Seahawks as part of a 62-yard day in the NFC Championship, while Jake Tonges led the 49ers in receiving the previous week with 59 yards on five catches.

Kayshon Boutte NE • WR • #9 TAR 46 REC 33 REC YDs 551 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Kayshon Boutte odds and stats

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Receiving yards 30.5 39.4 49 Receptions 2.5 (O +113) 2.36 2.67 Longest reception 17.5 8/14 O 2/3 O Anytime TD +310 5/14 Y 1/3 Y

Despite the Patriots' tough playoff matchups, Boutte turned in two of his best performances of the season in the last three games, hitting big plays against the Chargers and Texans before disappearing like most of the Patriots' passing game in the AFC Championship. While the big plays were par for the course in the first half of the season, Boutte had largely been quiet down the stretch, recording a catch of at least 17 yards in just one of his final six regular-season games.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 162 REC 119 REC YDs 1793 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

Jaxon Smith-Njigba odds and picks

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Receiving yards 95.5 105.5 86 Receptions 7.5 (O +116) 7 6.5 Longest reception 27.5 11/17 O 1/2 O Anytime TD -110 8/17 Y 2/2 Y

We loved Smith-Njigba's receiving Over in the NFC Championship game as books were dealing it at 89.5 after a run of three disappointing stat lines for the star receiver. He had only missed 90 yards twice prior to that run, which featured three games where the passing offense didn't have to do much, and that was unlikely to be the case against the Rams. Do the Patriots qualify as a similar opponent with an offense that has struggled throughout the postseason? The Patriots are one of 11 teams to average at least a touchdown per game allowed to wide receivers.

Cooper Kupp SEA • WR • #10 TAR 70 REC 47 REC YDs 593 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Cooper Kupp odds and stats

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Receiving yards 32.5 37.1 48 Receptions 2.5 (O -173) 2.94 4.5 Longest reception 16.5 9/16 O 1/2 O Anytime TD +250 2/17 Y 1/2 Y

Kupp has seen at least five targets in each of the Seahawks' two playoff games after hitting that number twice in his previous 11 games. Those two high-target games also happened to both be against the Rams. Kupp of course won Super Bowl MVP as a member of the Rams four years ago to cap off an incredible postseason that included 33 receptions, 488 yards and six touchdowns, but the NFC Championship was his first time reaching paydirt in the playoffs since that Super Bowl. It's tough to bet against Kupp in big games, and he should be able to make at least one big play for Seattle.

Rashid Shaheed SEA • WR • #22 TAR 92 REC 59 REC YDs 687 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Rashid Shaheed odds and stats

Prop Line Avg (Reg) Avg (Post) Receiving yards 23.5 20.9 25.5 Receptions 1.5 (O -150) 1.67 0.5 Rushing yards 4.5 7.11 13.5 Rush + rec yards 32.5 28 39 Longest reception 15.5 3/9 O 1/2 O Anytime TD +350 1/9 Y 1/2 Y

The multitalented Shaheed has scored two touchdowns since joining Seattle, both as a kick returner. He had no receiving impact in the Divisional Round but rushed twice for 27 yards against the 49ers, and his offensive impact in the NFC Championship came via a 51-yard reception, his only catch of the game. Shaheed has had multiple receptions in just three of his 11 games as a Seahawk, and with no Charbonnet for the Seahawks, his biggest offensive contributions may come as a runner in this game.

More receiving props

Any player to have 100 receiving yards: Yes -250

Any player to have 125 receiving yards: Yes +150

Any player to have 150 receiving yards: Yes +450

Kicker props

Player FG Made XP Made Kicking Pts Andres Borregales 1.5 (O -125) 1.5 (O -193) 6.5 (O -133) Jason Meyers 1.5 (O -185) 2.5 (O -122) 8.5 (O +100)

Longest field goal: Seahawks -110, Patriots +105, Neither/Tie +1700

Will both teams make a 33+ yard field goal: Yes -125, No -105

Longest made field goal yardage: 50.5

Shortest made field goal yardage: 27.5

Total field goal yardage: 135.5

Total punts: 7.5

Will there be a kickoff return TD: Yes +2200

Defensive player props

Super Bowl Props Guide Scoring Props

Touchdown scorers

Position to score first touchdown

Wide receiver -110

Running back/fullback +125

Tight end +370

Quarterback +1000

Defense/special teams +1200

Offensive lineman +5000

First touchdown scorer trends

A quarterback has scored the first touchdown in three of the last six Super Bowls but only in five Super Bowls overall

Receiver has been the first scorer in 24 Super Bowls, with running back scoring first 21 times, tight end seven times, and defense/special teams twice

Patriots have scored first in half of their 20 games, with Demario Douglas cashing in three times and TreVeyon Henderson twice

Seahawks have scored first in 14 of 19 games, with Zach Charbonnet (4), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (3), Seahawks D/ST (3) and Tory Horton (2) cashing multiple times

Will there be a defensive or special teams touchdown?

There has been a defensive or special teams TD in 27 of the 59 Super Bowls all-time, a 46% hit rate.

Will there be a kickoff or punt return touchdown?

There have been 10 kickoff return TDs in Super Bowl history, with Percy Harvin the last to accomplish the feat in 2013. There has never been a punt return TD in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl Props Guide Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl MVP

Position of Super Bowl MVP

Quarterback -215

Wide receiver +370

Running back/fullback +500

Cornerback +3000

Defensive lineman +3500

Tight end +5000

Linebacker +5000

Safety +5000

Kicker/punter/long snapper +7500

Offensive lineman +50000

Super Bowl MVP trends

Quarterbacks have been named MVP in 34 of 59 Super Bowls, including 14 of the last 19 title games

Running backs have won seven MVPs, but the last came in 1997 (Terrell Davis)

Wide receivers have won eight MVPs and in two of the last seven years, including the one Super Bowl MVP playing in this year's game, Cooper Kupp

Defensive players have won MVP 10 times, with the last coming in Super Bowl 50 (Von Miller)

No tight end, offensive lineman, kicker or punter has ever won Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl Props Guide Game Props

Game leaders

Player Rec Yds Recept Rush Yds Jaxon Smith-Njigba -180 -154

Stefon Diggs +850 +412

Hunter Henry +1000 +890

Kayshon Boutte +1200 +4400

Cooper Kupp +1300 +1700

Mack Hollins +2000 +3400

Rashid Shaheed +2200



Kenneth Walker +2500 +1740 -160 AJ Barner +2800 +1860

Rhamondre Stevenson +4000 +1580 +250 Drake Maye



+550 TreVeyon Henderson



+2200 George Holani



+4000

First of game

First score: Touchdown -135, Field goal +110, Safety +4000

First score yardage over/under: 25.5

First to score: Seahawks -145, Patriots +114

First touchdown: Seahawks -160, Patriots +130, No TD +13000

First field goal: Seahawks -115, Patriots -105, Neither +3000

First turnover: Seahawks +100, Patriots +105, Neither +950

First sack: Seahawks -130, Patriots +105, Neither +4500

Game props

Any team to score 30+ points: Yes +110, No -150

Any team to score 40+ points: Yes +650, No -1600

Each team to score 1+ TD and 1+ FG: Yes -225, No +165

Either team to score 3 unanswered times: Yes -165, No +125

Either team to score 4 unanswered times: Yes +275, No -400

Game to be tied again after 0-0: Yes -115, No -110

Last to score: Seahawks -135, Patriots +105

Will there be an octopus: Yes +1400, No -4000

Both teams to score 2+ TD: Yes -105

Both teams to score 3+ TD: Yes +380

Longest touchdown: Seahawks -140, Patriots +115, Neither +2200

Longest touchdown yardage Over/Under: 35.5

Shortest touchdown yardage: 1.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

Total touchdown yardage Over/Under: 71.5

Total touchdown: 4.5 (Over -154, Under +120)

Total first downs: 39.5 (Over -130, Under +100)

Both teams to score 20+ points: Yes +125, No -160

Total third-down conversions: 11.5 (Over +115, Under -140)

Overtime: Yes +1400, No -5000

Successful two-point conversion: Yes +290, No -390

Attempted two-point conversion: Yes +135, No -175

Largest lead of game: 14.5 (Over +105, Under -135)

Will the team that scores last win game: Yes -220, No +160

Last play of game a QB kneel: Yes -185, No +150

Safety scored: Yes +1100, No -2000

Combined TD and FG yardage Over/Under: 207.5

Total sacks: 4.5 (Over -140, Under +115)

Shortest touchdown yardage under 1.5 yards?

There has been a 1-yard touchdown in five of the last six and eight of the last 10 Super Bowls.

Team that scores last wins game?

The Chiefs scored last in Super Bowl LIX and lost, making them the first team to lose Super Bowl when scoring last since the Ravens intentionally took safety in 2012 against the 49ers.

Will there be overtime?

There has only been two overtime games in Super Bowl history, both in the last nine years. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in SB LVIII in overtime, and the Patriots defeated the Falcons in SB LI.

Super Bowl Props Guide Team Props

Team props

Prop Line Over Under Patriots team total 20.5 +100 -125 Seahawks team total 25.5 -115 -110 Patriots rush TDs 0.5 -175 +140 Patriots total TDs 2.5 +145 -188 Seahawks rush TDs 1.5 +160 -200 Seahawks total TDs 2.5 -145 +114 Patriots total TD yardage 31.5 +100 -130 Seahawks total TD yardage 43.5 -110 -120

To win with shutout: Seahawks +2500, Patriots +6500

Patriots to win from behind: Yes +300, No -425

Seahawks to win from behind: Yes +150, No -200

Patriots first TD type: Passing -130, Rushing +130, Any other +800

Seahawks first TD type: Passing -130, Rushing +115, Any other +1300

Total turnovers Over/Under: 2.5

Most turnovers committed: Seahawks +115, Patriots -145

Team to score most touchdowns: Seahawks -170, Patriots +135

Super Bowl Props Guide Novelty props

Novelty props

Coin toss outcome: Heads -103, Tails -103

Coin toss winner: Seahawks -105, Patriots -105

Gatorade color: Blue +200, Orange +250, Yellow/Lime/Green +260, Purple +800, Red/Pink +1100, Water/Clear +1100

Total players to attempt a pass: 2.5 (Over +185, Under -245)

Non-official props

National anthem

The current line for length of National Anthem is 120.5 seconds