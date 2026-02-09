This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Seahawks fans, who wake up on the right side of the bed their team won Super Bowl 60. Carter Bahns here with you on this Monday to recap the final game of the NFL season and everything else that occurred throughout an absolutely loaded weekend of sports.

As if the Super Bowl was not enough, we also had the first two full days of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics to entertain us. And entertain, they did. The Opening Ceremony was spectacular and historic, and the first couple days of competition already delivered unforgettable moments (for better and for worse).

Let's talk about it all.

🏆 Five things to know Monday

🎵 Do not miss this: Bad Bunny delivers star-studded Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show was a trailblazing spectacle. Bad Bunny put Latino culture on display in a musical performance filled with global hits and a presentation that featured a number of other celebrities. Surprise guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin also took the stage as the 16-time Grammy nominee delivered an unforgettable rendition of "Tití Me Preguntó," "Yo Perreo Sola," "VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR" and numerous other jams.

In addition to cameos from celebrities including Pedro Pascal, the performance also included a real wedding. A couple invited Bad Bunny to their nuptials, but because he was preoccupied with a little thing called the Super Bowl halftime show, he simply had them move the ceremony to Levi's Stadium.

This is the third consecutive year with multiple halftime show performers, and Lady Gaga's appearance was her second after she headlined the 2017 show.

Bad Bunny followed myriad other artists in the Super Bowl lineup. Charlie Puth sang the national anthem, Brandi Carlile delivered her rendition of "America the Beautiful," Coco Jones performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and Green Day took the stage as past MVP icon got the crowd ready for football.

In terms of other non-football content, one 2026 Super Bowl commercial broke through to land among our top 25 all-time ad spots during the big game.

🏀 North Carolina's epic rivalry comeback highlights momentous college basketball weekend

No. 14 North Carolina trailed by double digits for most of its Tobacco Road showdown with No. 4 Duke but erased a 13-point deficit to win in thrilling fashion. Seth Trimble canned a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to stun the Blue Devils and send the Dean Dome into a frenzy. Jon Scheyer was not pleased about the scene that unfolded when students rushed onto the court in Chapel Hill. Here's how it all happened.

A few other winners from the weekend…

No. 22 St. John's outdid No. 3 UConn inside Madison Square Garden, taking its biggest step yet toward a Big East title.

outdid No. 3 inside Madison Square Garden, taking its biggest step yet toward a Big East title. Alabama got the last laugh against Auburn in a 96-92 thriller after Tigers fans jeered Charles Bediako.

got the last laugh against in a 96-92 thriller after Tigers fans jeered Jeremy Fears Jr. led No. 10 Michigan State to an overtime win over No. 5 Illinois, snapping the Fighting Illini's 12-game winning streak.

Illinois' loss led to a change in our Bracketology with the final No. 1 seed changing hands. And with four top-10 teams losing last week, expect a few key moves today in the AP Top 25.

⛷️ Winter Olympics opening weekend recap

Athletes from 92 countries and a few of the biggest performers in the world helped welcome the Winter Olympics to Italy with an electric Opening Ceremony. We captured all of the highlights, from Andrea Bocelli's incredible performance during the presentation of the Olympic flame to the extravagant outfits on display throughout the Parade of Athletes.

Once the Winter Games were declared officially open, competition got underway in earnest on Saturday. Headlining Team USA's action, the women's hockey team cruised past Finland in a 5-0 preliminary round blowout, and the Americans now enter Monday's matchup against Switzerland unbeaten at 2-0. 17-year-old Ollie Martin also represented the United States in style, finishing fourth in Snowboarding Big Air.

Day 2 brought the first two medals for Team USA. Alpine skier Breezy Johnson won the gold medal in the women's downhill to put the Americans on the board, and figure skater Ilia Malinin delivered a first-place finish in free skate hours later. Perhaps the most memorable medal win of Sunday, though, came from Australian snowboarder Benjamin Karal. The 40-year-old celebrated shirtless after he became the oldest individual gold medalist in Winter Olympics history.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

