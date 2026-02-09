Seahawks dominate Patriots in historic Super Bowl; Lindsey Vonn breaks leg in Olympics crash
Plus the biggest moments from a momentous weekend of college basketball
This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter
Good morning to all but especially to Seahawks fans, who wake up on the right side of the bed their team won Super Bowl 60. Carter Bahns here with you on this Monday to recap the final game of the NFL season and everything else that occurred throughout an absolutely loaded weekend of sports.
As if the Super Bowl was not enough, we also had the first two full days of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics to entertain us. And entertain, they did. The Opening Ceremony was spectacular and historic, and the first couple days of competition already delivered unforgettable moments (for better and for worse).
Let's talk about it all.
🏆 Five things to know Monday
- The Seahawks are Super Bowl champions. Seattle stands atop the NFL after putting on a defensive masterclass in a 29-13 victory over the Patriots. A "Dark Side" defense that could toe-to-toe with the "Legion of Boom," was at its best on Sunday, matching a Super Bowl record with seven sacks. Seattle made New England the first team to go scoreless through three quarters in a Super Bowl since 1974, and on the other side of the ball, Kenneth Walker III put on a show with 161 total yards. It was kicker Jason Myers who did most of the scoring damage with his five field goals -- the most in a Super Bowl. This is Seattle's second Super Bowl championship and puts a bow on arguably the greatest year of sports in the city's history.
- Lindsey Vonn's Olympic return ended in devastating fashion. Vonn clipped a gate during the first jump of her women's downhill final run on Sunday, causing her to take a brutal spill. The 41-year-old skiing legend broke her leg during the crash and was airlifted to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition. The reminder of downhill skiing's dangers came after she tore her ACL in the lead-up to the Winter Games.
- Kirk Cousins and Tua Tagovailoa will likely be on the move, and George Pickens could join them. The Falcons are expected to release Cousins before the start of the league year in March, which always seemed like the most likely outcome after he reworked his contract. These teams are his most logical destinations. A quarterback change is also brewing in Miami with the Dolphins expected to move on from Tagovailoa this offseason. And even though the Cowboys are set to place the franchise tag on Pickens, they are still open to the idea of trading the star receiver.
- The Wizards plan to shut down Anthony Davis for the season. Washington made one of the most surprising moves of the NBA trade deadline with a buyer-friendly acquisition of Davis, but it does not sound as though he will suit up for the Wizards before the summer. The team is reportedly shutting Davis down to allow him to recover from his hand and groin injuries, which have sidelined him since Jan. 10.
- James Pearce Jr. was arrested after fleeing a domestic dispute with Rickea Jackson. Pearce, who led NFL rookies with 10.5 sacks for the Falcons, faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (two counts), aggravated stalking and fleeing and eluding police. He has a stay-away order pertaining to Jackson, his girlfriend, who stars for the Sparks as a rising standout in the WNBA. Pearce's bond is set at $20,500, and Jackson's condition has not been reported.
🎵 Do not miss this: Bad Bunny delivers star-studded Super Bowl halftime show
The Super Bowl halftime show was a trailblazing spectacle. Bad Bunny put Latino culture on display in a musical performance filled with global hits and a presentation that featured a number of other celebrities. Surprise guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin also took the stage as the 16-time Grammy nominee delivered an unforgettable rendition of "Tití Me Preguntó," "Yo Perreo Sola," "VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR" and numerous other jams.
In addition to cameos from celebrities including Pedro Pascal, the performance also included a real wedding. A couple invited Bad Bunny to their nuptials, but because he was preoccupied with a little thing called the Super Bowl halftime show, he simply had them move the ceremony to Levi's Stadium.
This is the third consecutive year with multiple halftime show performers, and Lady Gaga's appearance was her second after she headlined the 2017 show.
Bad Bunny followed myriad other artists in the Super Bowl lineup. Charlie Puth sang the national anthem, Brandi Carlile delivered her rendition of "America the Beautiful," Coco Jones performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and Green Day took the stage as past MVP icon got the crowd ready for football.
In terms of other non-football content, one 2026 Super Bowl commercial broke through to land among our top 25 all-time ad spots during the big game.
🏀 North Carolina's epic rivalry comeback highlights momentous college basketball weekend
No. 14 North Carolina trailed by double digits for most of its Tobacco Road showdown with No. 4 Duke but erased a 13-point deficit to win in thrilling fashion. Seth Trimble canned a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to stun the Blue Devils and send the Dean Dome into a frenzy. Jon Scheyer was not pleased about the scene that unfolded when students rushed onto the court in Chapel Hill. Here's how it all happened.
A few other winners from the weekend…
- No. 22 St. John's outdid No. 3 UConn inside Madison Square Garden, taking its biggest step yet toward a Big East title.
- Alabama got the last laugh against Auburn in a 96-92 thriller after Tigers fans jeered Charles Bediako.
- Jeremy Fears Jr. led No. 10 Michigan State to an overtime win over No. 5 Illinois, snapping the Fighting Illini's 12-game winning streak.
Illinois' loss led to a change in our Bracketology with the final No. 1 seed changing hands. And with four top-10 teams losing last week, expect a few key moves today in the AP Top 25.
⛷️ Winter Olympics opening weekend recap
Athletes from 92 countries and a few of the biggest performers in the world helped welcome the Winter Olympics to Italy with an electric Opening Ceremony. We captured all of the highlights, from Andrea Bocelli's incredible performance during the presentation of the Olympic flame to the extravagant outfits on display throughout the Parade of Athletes.
Once the Winter Games were declared officially open, competition got underway in earnest on Saturday. Headlining Team USA's action, the women's hockey team cruised past Finland in a 5-0 preliminary round blowout, and the Americans now enter Monday's matchup against Switzerland unbeaten at 2-0. 17-year-old Ollie Martin also represented the United States in style, finishing fourth in Snowboarding Big Air.
Day 2 brought the first two medals for Team USA. Alpine skier Breezy Johnson won the gold medal in the women's downhill to put the Americans on the board, and figure skater Ilia Malinin delivered a first-place finish in free skate hours later. Perhaps the most memorable medal win of Sunday, though, came from Australian snowboarder Benjamin Karal. The 40-year-old celebrated shirtless after he became the oldest individual gold medalist in Winter Olympics history.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- In one of the most significant FCS-to-FBS moves in college football history, North Dakota State will join the Mountain West as a football-only member this year.
- Chris Gotterup won the WM Phoenix Open, giving him two victories in three PGA Tour starts to open the season.
- Reportedly disappointed about being passed over for the head coaching role, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz resigned.
- Jase Richardson joined the NBA Slam Dunk Contest as the fourth and final competitor.
- Kliff Kingsbury will reportedly join the Rams, but his role on the coaching staff is unclear.
- Aided by a CBA loophole, Mike Conley Jr. plans to return to the Timberwolves after being dealt twice at the trade deadline.
- Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will meet to discuss a potential return for 2026. Meanwhile, the "odds are increasing" for Aaron Rodgers to return to the Steelers.
- The Yankees will reportedly bring Paul Goldschmidt back on a one-year contract.
- The Pro Football Hall of Fame is considering changes to its selection process after the Bill Belichick snub.
- Derek Carr could reportedly come out of retirement if he finds the right fit. He received interest from at least one team this season.
- Brandon Figueroa knocked out Nick Ball in the 12th round to earn the WBA featherweight title.
- Former first-round NFL Draft pick Darron Lee was charged with first-degree murder for the death of his girlfriend.
- WNBA secretary Elizabeth Williams went in-depth with CBS Sports on the state of WNBA CBA negotiations.
- Potential No. 1 NHL Draft pick Gavin McKenna had his felony assault charge dropped but still faces a misdemeanor and summary offenses.
- Patrick Reed all but secured his PGA Tour card with a win at the DP World Tour's Qatar Masters.
- Mario Bautista headlined UFC Fight Night with a submission win over Cinicius Oliveira.
- Wide receiver Jahmal Edrine is no longer enrolled at Virginia after he was arrested on rape and abduction charges.
- Tiffany Stratton and Randy Orton earned spots in the Elimination Chamber on WWE SmackDown.
- Syracuse coach Adrian Autry explained why he sat Kiyan Anthony (Carmelo Anthony's son) in the loss to No. 18 Virginia.
- The bracket is set for Unrivaled's 2026 1-on-1 tournament.
- Legendary Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez retired from his role in the booth after a 38-year run.
📺 What we're watching Monday
🏅 Mixed Doubles Curling: United States vs. Italy, 4:05 a.m. on Peacock
🏅 Women's Speed Skating: 1000-meter final, 11:30 a.m. on USA Network
🏅 Mixed Doubles Curling, semifinals: United States vs. TBD, 12:05 p.m. on Peacock
⚽ Cremonese at Atalanta, 12:30 p.m. on Paramount+
🏅 Figure Skating: Ice dance, rhythm dance, 1:20 p.m. on USA Network
🏅 Women's Hockey: United States vs. Switzerland, 2:40 p.m. on USA Network
⚽ Cagliari at Roma, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+
🏀 Bucks at Magic, 7:30 p.m. on Peacock
🏀 No. 16 Kentucky at No. 4 Texas (W), 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
🏀 No. 1 Arizona at No. 11 Kansas (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 7 Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 Thunder at Lakers, 10 p.m. on Peacock