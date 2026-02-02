Familiar Super Bowl foes meet when the Seattle Seahawks battle the New England Patriots in the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8. Seattle advanced with a 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, while New England outlasted the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship Game. The Seahawks (14-3), who have won nine in a row, are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance. The Patriots (14-3), who have won six consecutive games, are making their 12th Super Bowl appearance.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Seattle enters Super Bowl 60 as a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under at 45.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 11-9, including wins in four of the last five games. The only loss in that stretch was a 28-24 setback in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015. Before making any 2026 Super Bowl LX picks or NFL score predictions, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit more than 2,000 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Super Bowl LX NFL betting, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for the game. You can only see the AI predictions for the 2026 NFL Super Bowl LX game schedule here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is known for its defense, allowing 16 or fewer points in six of its past eight games. The Seahawks had the sixth-best defense in the NFL, giving up 285.6 yards per game and a league-low 17.2 points per game. Seattle has been dominant in the run game, giving up just 91.9 yards rushing, which is the third-best in the league.

Offensively, the Seahawks had a top-10 offense as well. During the regular season, Seattle tied with San Francisco for the seventh-best offense, averaging 351.4 yards per game. The Seahawks averaged 28.4 points, which was third-best in the NFL. Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold was a big part of the Seattle offense, which had the eighth-best passing attack, averaging 228.1 passing yards per game. See who wins Super Bowl LX predictions and game picks at SportsLine.

Why the Patriots can cover

Like Seattle, New England has also had a solid defense in 2025-26. The Patriots ended the regular season with the eighth-best defense, allowing 295.2 yards per game. New England allowed the fourth-least amount of points at 18.8 points per game. The Patriots were among the best against the rush, finishing sixth overall, allowing 101.7 rushing yards per game. New England has allowed 16 or fewer points in each of the last five games.

Offensively, the Patriots put up the second-most points in the regular-season, averaging 28.8 points per game, behind second-year quarterback Drake Maye. They had the third-best offense at 379.4 yards per game, and were fourth in passing yards at 250.5. New England has scored 26 or more points in eight of its last 10 games. See who wins Super Bowl LX predictions and game picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Super Bowl LX picks

After analyzing Super Bowl LX, SportsLine AI says the Under 45.5 (-112) will hit in a tight, low-scoring matchup. SportsLine AI has also revealed its exact score projection, and a coveted A+ pick on one side that you can see to see now. Visit SportsLine to see the AI's pick.

Who wins and covers Super Bowl LX, and which A+ pick should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, ove/-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.