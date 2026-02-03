Tom Brady spent 20 seasons playing for the New England Patriots, but he won't be cheering them on this week when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

During this week's episode of the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray, Brady revealed what his rooting interest will be and it seems that he won't be rooting for either team to win.

"I don't have a dog in the fight in this one," Brady said. "May the best team win, and in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I'm glad everyone's embraced the Mike Vrabel regime. All the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

So if Brady won't be cheering for the Patriots, you might be wondering who he'll be cheering for and there are actually two answers: He'll be rooting for people and for good football to be played.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, three of them with Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. He also won three Super Bowls with Mike Vrabel as a teammate. Brady claims he'll be rooting for his old pals, he's just not going to be cheering directly for the Patriots.

"You root for people and you want them to have great performances," Brady said. "Even as a broadcaster, when you're up there representing what people are watching -- and I'm not working this game -- I just want to see good football. I want to see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions, and that's the joy in the game for me."

If there's one reason why Brady isn't rooting for the Patriots, it almost certainly has everything to do with the fact that the Raiders are about to hire Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their head coach. Brady, who is a minority owner of the Raiders, helped with the hiring process. If he were to openly cheer for the Patriots, that means he'd be cheering against the Seahawks and his soon-to-be head coach in Las Vegas.

This likely explains why Brady is rooting for people this year and not any particular team.

"I really root for people, and the people I care about," Brady said. "The people, who, I know the work that goes in to what they're trying to accomplish. I really want to sit back as a fan and enjoy the game, enjoy the moment and I always think, 'May the best team win.' It's not going to be who I'm cheering for or who I think is going to win, it's going to be decided by the people out there on the field."

Eleven years ago, Brady led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, but this time around, he won't be rooting for either team to win.