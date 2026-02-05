The stage is set for Super Bowl LX. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will battle at Levi's Stadium with the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the line. We know the teams, we know the venue and we know the stakes. But what about the weather?

For the first time since Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the big game will be held outdoors. The elements were a nonfactor over the past four Super Bowls, which took place in stadiums with roofs. Super Bowl LVI was held at SoFi Stadium (open-air stadium, but with a roof), State Farm Stadium (retractable roof) fended off weather issues in Super Bowl LVII, and Allegiant Stadium (Super Bowl LVIII) and Caesars Superdome (Super Bowl LIX) are both true domes.

This time around at Levi's Stadium, the weather will be something both Seattle and New England must account for.

According to AccuWeather's forecast, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is expected to see a high of 67 degrees on Super Bowl Sunday. That's slightly above average for the area, which typically sees temperatures around 62 degrees, and it was 56 degrees at this time last year. The record for the area is 78 degrees, set in 2016.

There will be areas of low clouds and fog early, with a chance of rain in the afternoon. AccuWeather's precipitation probability stands at 30%, with a 5% chance of thunderstorms. While small, the thunderstorm possibility is notable, as lightning in the area could trigger a delay if it occurs during the game.

In the evening, temperatures will dip considerably to roughly 54 degrees.

Where to watch Super Bowl 60

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: NBC

Odds: Seahawks -4.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Follow: CBS Sports App