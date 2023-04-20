The Los Angeles Rams hosted Super Bowl LVI to conclude the 2021 season, a successful week that was even better with the franchise hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. They are hoping to host the league championship game again within the next few years.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff revealed to Sports Business Journal this week the franchise plans to bid on Super Bowl LXI, which will be played in February 2027.

"That run of '26 World Cup, hopefully maybe '27 Super Bowl — I don't want to spill the beans here, but we are interested," DeMoff said. "Olympics in 2028, that run would be unprecedented."

Los Angeles clearly wants the big events that are coming to the United States in the mid-2020s, as SoFi Stadium is already being selected to host World Cup matches in 2026 and the stadium will hold numerous events for the 2028 Summer Olympics (perhaps the Opening Ceremony). SoFi Stadium has hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and the city of Los Angeles (greater Los Angeles area) has hosted eight times.

Of the future Super Bowl sites, Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII (2024) and New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX (2025). Super Bowl LX (2026) and Super Bowl LXI (2027) are up for bid, but the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly planning to bid on Super Bowl LX. Levi's Stadium and Santa Clara last hosted the Super Bowl in Super Bowl 50 (2016).

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York is optimistic his franchise will be hosting Super Bowl LX.

"I feel fairly confident," York said last month, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I don't know for sure we're going to get Super Bowl 60, but I feel very confident we're going to get a Super Bowl in the near future. And it would be great to get Super Bowl LX after hosting Super Bowl 50. It feels like Super Bowl 50 wasn't that long ago."

If plans go as scheduled, California will have the first two Super Bowls in the 60s.