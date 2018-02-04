Super Bowl 52: Patriots' Malcolm Butler takes the blame for his down season

In Super Bowl XLIX in Feb. 2015, Malcolm Butler went from an undrafted unknown to a Patriots legend. What's even more surprising is that Butler didn't become another one-game wonder like David Tyree of the Giants or Chris Matthews of the Seahawks. Butler actually developed into the Patriots' top cornerback over the next couple seasons.

But as Butler gets set to enter free agency after Sunday's Super Bowl against the Eagles, he admitted that he didn't live up to expectations this season. He wouldn't, however, blame it on his uncertain contract status.

"Anything that happened to me is my fault," Butler told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport this week. "It has nothing to do with anything, it's possible to just have a s----y season. It is what it is. I'm just worried about the Eagles."

Yes, he really meant it.

"Compared to the rest of them, I do [think I had a down year]," Butler said. "I have high standards, I didn't meet my goals. I just feel that way. There were ups and downs, a lack of consistency. But this isn't about me, this is about the team."

In 2015, Butler picked off two passes and had 15 pass breakups. According to PFF, he allowed a 97.5 passer rating in coverage. In 2016, Butler notched four picks, defended 16 passes, and allowed a 78.2 passer rating in coverage.

Despite experiencing the best full season of his career, Butler didn't get the long-term contract he desired. Instead, the Patriots hit him with a first-round tender in restricted free agency. There were rumors of a possible move to the Saints, but that never materialized. Meanwhile, the Patriots gave free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore a hefty contract.

In 2017, Butler appeared in all 16 games, picked off two passes, and defended 12 passes. He allowed a 96.6 passer rating in coverage, per PFF. He wasn't at his best, but describing his season as he did is probably a bit too harsh. Before the Super Bowl, our Pete Prisco ranked Butler as the 20th-best starter among the two teams.

Butler's already said that he'd like to return to New England after the Super Bowl, but nobody should blame him if he takes the biggest offer in free agency. From 2014-16, he had an average salary of $510,000 per season, according to Spotrac. He made roughly $3.9 million in 2017, which ranked 33rd among cornerbacks, according to Spotrac. Butler will turn 28 in March. If he can find a team willing to hand him a lucrative long-term deal, he wouldn't be wrong to take it.