Super Bowl 52 picks: La Canfora, Prisco, Brinson and all our final score predictions

By now, you know everything you need to know about Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and the Patriots. You know when, you know where, you know who, you know all about the Patriots' thrilling Super Bowl history, about what the Eagles are chasing and everything else.

But what you don't know is who's going to win. Nor do you know what the final score is going to be.

Fortunately for you, one of the gentlemen below has nailed the result of Super Bowl LII. Go ahead and check back here after the game if you don't believe us. All you have to do now is figure out who it is.

Enjoy!

Jason La Canfora, NFL Insider

The Pats generally play a closely-contested Super Bowl‎ and rarely blow an opponent out. They'll move the ball on the Eagles and put up close to 30 points, I believe, but also concede a big play or two. I wouldn't be totally shocked if both teams played into the 30s, actually.

But in the end Tom Brady is too good when it matters most and Nick Foles is still Nick Foles. Brady wins the fourth quarter and the genius second-half adjustments of Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels unlock the Eagles defense in the second half. Brady mounts a scoring drive to win, I'm thinking down 24-20, he tosses a TD pass to Chris Hogan late for the win.

Final: Patriots 27, Eagles 24.

Pete Prisco, Senior NFL writer

I think the Eagles will actually lead in the fourth quarter, but Brady will either win it late with a drive to a field goal in the final minutes, or he will help the Patriots take the lead and then have his defense hold on against Foles.

Foles shouldn't feel that bad. It would be the same result for most every other quarterback as well. Tom Brady is the GOAT. That will play out once again on the biggest stage as he earns his sixth Super Bowl ring.

Final: Patriots 24, Eagles 21.

Will Brinson, Senior NFL writer

Betting against the Pats isn't a profitable endeavor, and Lord knows I've been wrong about some Super Bowl outcomes before (although last year's Falcons 28, Patriots 27 call was pretty close). The Eagles could come out and be overmatched. Brady could play another Game of His Life™ en route to giving the Patriots another Super Bowl. He tends to show up on the biggest stage and picking him to lose typically backfires. Philly has weaknesses the Patriots can expose.

This just feels like the strengths are going to be a problem for New England and we could see Philly manage to run away with Super Bowl LII.

Final: Eagles 28, Patriots 17.

Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy writer

History repeats itself from Super Bowl XXXIX when New England beats Philadelphia by the same score. The Patriots never win Super Bowls by a wide margin, and their five victories have been by six points or fewer, with the biggest victory coming in last year's 34-28 overtime win against the Falcons.

The Eagles have the better team. The Patriots have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and that duo gives the Patriots the edge. In the end, Stephen Gostkowski wins the game on a late field goal.

Final: Patriots 24, Eagles 21.

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy writer

I've learned through the years that pass rush is a humongous factor in the playoffs, and especially the Super Bowl. Tom Brady hasn't quite been immune to this, dealing with pass rush in his losses against the Giants as well as the first half of his playoff games against the Falcons and Jaguars. I believe in the Eagles pass rush and think they'll be a problem for Brady.

Naturally, Brady overcame these issues by the time the fourth quarter came around against the Falcons and Jaguars. Those teams' mistakes involved being conservative, something I just don't think the Eagles will be. If Philadelphia has the chance to convert a short fourth down or grind down the clock by passing, I think they'll do it. Doug Pederson has guts. Which leads me to Nick Foles, who I am comfortable calling a good quarterback given the protection his offensive line will give him and the scheme he's in. I believe he's a different guy than when we saw him with Chip Kelly or Jeff Fisher -- the evidence of which was on display when he destroyed the Vikings' amazing defense. The Patriots aren't as good by comparison.

Final: Eagles 31, Patriots 30.

John Breech, NFL writer

The only way I can see the Patriots losing this game is if Brady gets sacked five or more times, and you know Bill Belichick already knows that's their most likely route to losing, so he'll do everything in his power to devise a gameplan to make sure that doesn't happen.

Back on Sept. 4, 2017, I said the Patriots would win Super Bowl LII and that Tom Brady would be named Super Bowl MVP and I see no reason to change my mind about those two things now. Also, this pick is for the safety of Philadelphia, because I'm not sure that city will be standing if the Eagles manage to win this game.

Final: Patriots 30, Eagles 23.

Ryan Wilson, NFL writer

The Eagles aren't solely reliant on Nick Foles to carry them to their first Lombardi Trophy. If that burden falls anywhere, it's on the defense. But the unit has been up to the task for most of the season and the entirety of the playoffs and is now one game away from a Super Bowl title. This is no top-secret strategy for making this happen; simply put, the Eagles have to stop the league's best player.

There is no great secret to beating Brady and the Patriots. In the simplest terms, it comes down to beating the man in front of you and doing it for 60 minutes. It won't be easy but the Eagles' defense is more than capable of doing just that.

Final: Eagles 21, Patriots 20.

Jared Dubin, NFL writer

The Eagles might have the best overall roster in football. Their offensive line is one of the best in the NFL. Their defensive line is even better. They have weapons all over the field and they have a strong defensive back seven. But the Patriots have Tom Brady, and the Eagles don't. That's been enough for the Patriots to overcome similarly-talented opponents in the past, and it'll be enough to do so again on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Pats love to run from spread formations and throw from heavy formations, stretching a defense to its limits -- even a defense as good as Philadelphia's. The Eagles should be able to move the ball on the New England defense as well, but the Pats always manage to clamp down in the red zone and force field goals, and field goals aren't enough to beat Brady and Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl.

Final: Patriots 23, Eagles 13.

Sean Wagner-McGough, NFL writer

The Eagles are a great story. Getting to this point without Wentz is truly admirable. But the Patriots aren't the Falcons or the Vikings. They're a team that's in their eighth Super Bowl since 2001. They're the greatest dynasty in the history of team sports. It'll take a perfect, flawless game for the Eagles to even hang around with the Patriots. And then even if they do that, they'll still have to find a way to beat the Patriots in a close game, which is suicide. Consider how the Giants -- the only team to beat Brady in the Super Bowl -- have gotten it done: By playing flawless defense and getting crazy, impossible catches in the biggest moments of the game. The Eagles can play good defense, but even that alone won't be enough to beat the Patriots. They'll also need the bounces to bounce their way.

In that sense, the Patriots are the much safer bet. They don't need luck to win. They just need Brady to be Brady and Foles to be Foles.

Final: Patriots 27, Eagles 14.