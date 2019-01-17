Super Bowl 53: How to watch on TV, stream, date, location, more details
Want to get your Super Bowl LIII planning started early? We have you covered
Super Bowl LIII is just weeks away. And if the first two rounds of the NFL playoffs are any indication, the game should be amazing.
If you like to make your plans super early, here's all the information you need for the 2019 Super Bowl.
When is Super Bowl LIII?
Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.
How do I watch the game?
Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed for FREE on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app (available on most connected devices); also available on CBS All Access. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.
How do I get CBS All Access?
Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.
More questions about CBS All Access?
If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.
Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?
Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.
Who will play in the 2019 Super Bowl?
We don't know! However, we are down to the final eight teams (AFC: Chiefs, Patriots, Chargers, Colts. NFC: Saints, Rams, Cowboys, Eagles) with the Chiefs and Saints being the top seeds remaining. The Saints have the best current odds at 9/4. The Chiefs are the odds-on favorite in the AFC at 9/2.
Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as it develops.
