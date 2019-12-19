Super Bowl 54 odds: 49ers chances at title dip after upset loss to Falcons, Saints viewed as NFC favorite

The end of the regular season is rapidly approaching and now the franchises that are actually going to be vying for a Lombardi Trophy down in Miami during Super Bowl LIV are starting to come more into focus. Not only that, but favorites are really beginning to emerge as well.

Heading into Week 16, the Ravens are still looked at as the clear favorites by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook to win the Super Bowl and are even extending their lead moving from 5/2 odds to 9/4 over the course of the week, following their Thursday Night Football blowout over the Jets. These odds may jump even more favorable for Baltimore depending whether or not they'll be able to win on Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland. If they do turn in a victorious effort, they'll secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

As for the now former No. 1 seed in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers are not enjoying the steady rise similar to the Ravens. In fact, quite the opposite. Following their rather surprising loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, the Niners have dropped in the eyes of the oddsmakers from 7/2 odds to 6/1 to win the Super Bowl. That's largely because this loss drops them from the top spot in the conference to the No. 5 seed. If that holds, they'll be playing on the road on Wild-Card Weekend.

Even with Seattle leapfrogging over San Fran in the NFC West and currently holding the No. 1 seed, it's the Saints, who have jumped over the 49ers as the new favorites to win Super Bowl LIV in the the NFC.

Here's a look at the entire top-10 list.

Baltimore Ravens - 9/4

New Orleans Saints - 4/1 San Francisco 49ers - 6/1 New England Patriots - 7/1 Kansas City Chiefs - 8/1 Seattle Seahawks - 10/1 Green Bay Packers - 14/1 Minnesota Vikings - 20/1 Dallas Cowboys - 30/1 Buffalo Bills - 40/1

As it relates to the rest of the teams on this list, there are a few matchups this weekend that are worth monitoring. For New England, they still own the second best odds to win the Super Bowl in the AFC, but if they fall to the Buffalo Bills at home on Saturday they could start to fall down the ladder. On the flip side, all they need to do is win to secure the AFC East, and if the Chiefs also lose they'll have a first-round bye. If they can lock in a bye week, that should do wonders for this veteran club before another Super Bowl run.

In the NFC, the Packers and Vikings tilt on "Monday Night Football'' will be fascinating to watch from a couple of different fronts. If Green Bay goes into Minnesota and wins, they'll clinch the NFC North. If the Vikings beat Aaron Rodgers and company, they'll have a playoff spot locked in and have a chance to overtake them in the division, depending on the events in Week 17. No matter which way it ultimately shakes out, it should have an impact on their odds going forward.

The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, can clinch the NFC East with a win over Philly this weekend. Currently, they are 30/1 odds to win the Super Bowl and just blew out the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, 44-21. It's obviously a long shot, but if they continue to stay hot, it'd be quite the payday if you sprinkle a little cash on them now and they ultimately get to Miami.