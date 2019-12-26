Super Bowl 54 odds: Patriots and Chiefs draw even at No. 2 in AFC, 49ers jump back up as NFC favorite

It's a mad dash to the NFL's regular season finale in Week 17 as many playoff clubs are still trying to determine where they'll ultimately be seeded. While the Baltimore Ravens have the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up and plan to rest their starters, the same cannot be said for the NFC as the 49ers, Seahawks, Saints and Packers all have a path to climb up to the top spot.

Because of all that re-shuffling that could take place on Sunday, the odds for who'll ultimately be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Super Bowl LIV is pretty intriguing heading into the final slate of games in the regular season.

Of course, Baltimore remains the favorite throughout the NFL at 9/4 odds as they'll have home-field advantage throughout the entire AFC playoffs. As for the spot behind them in the conference, the Patriots are Chiefs are knotted up at 8/1 odds to win Super Bowl LIV. They draw even likely because there is still a chance that either club can become the No. 2 seed. If New England is able to beat Miami in Foxborough, they'll solidify a first-round bye and a home contest in the divisional round. If they fall, however, that opens the door for Kansas City to jump over them as long as they take care of business and beat the Chargers at Arrowhead. In that scenario, it would trigger a head-to-head tiebreaker that K.C. owns over New England thanks to their Week 14 win at Gillette Stadium.

As long as there is a shot for either club to ensure a bye, it's wise for the oddsmakers to keep them at even money.

Here's a look at the entire top-10 list.

Baltimore Ravens - 9/4 San Francisco 49ers - 9/2 New Orleans Saints - 5/1 Kansas City Chiefs - 8/1 New England Patriots - 8/1

Green Bay Packers - 10/1 Seattle Seahawks - 14/1 Minnesota Vikings - 25/1 Houston Texans - 30/1 Philadelphia Eagles - 30/1

After a week where the New Orleans Saints leapfrogged them, the San Francisco 49ers jumped back up as the NFC favorite to win the Super Bowl. That's thanks to regaining the No. 1 seed in the conference. As long as they are able to beat the Seahawks this weekend, they'll not only win the NFC West, but lock in home field throughout the playoffs. If they are able to do that, the 6/1 odds you could have bought last week would look very solid. Meanwhile, the Packers at 10/1 and Seahawks at 14/1 do provide some value as each of those clubs could earn the No. 1 seed this weekend too.

Elsewhere in the NFL playoff picture, it's worth pointing out that the Dallas Cowboys have free-falled to 50/1 odds to win the Super Bowl after being slotted at 30/1 a week ago. That, of course, is thanks to their loss to the Eagles, who are now on the inside track to win the NFC East title and 30/1 odds to win yet another title.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills sit at 40/1 odds as they are in line to play on the road throughout the playoffs, including on Wild-Card Weekend.