Super Bowl 54 odds: Ravens and 49ers starting to separate as Patriots beginning to fall behind the pack

Just three weeks remain in the regular season and the playoff teams are starting to crystalize throughout both the AFC and NFC. With that also comes a better view of who will actually come out on top and be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LIV champions.

Heading into Week 15, the Baltimore Ravens continue to be looked at as the favorites to win the Super Bowl by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Depending on the events that occur this weekend, Baltimore could clinch as much as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, giving them home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Naturally, if they solidify that, then the road to Super Bowl LIV goes through Baltimore and their odds could begin to look even more favorably.

What is different about the top 5 teams this week is the ascent of the San Francisco 49ers, who now own 7/2 odds to win the Super Bowl. That's thanks to them reclaiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC after they were able to beat the Saints in a thrilling 48-46 win along with the Seahawks falling to Los Angeles. The Niners have passed many tests throughout the season and look like the legit Super Bowl contenders, so if you were one of the buy-low candidates at 8/1 last week, congrats.

And with that, here's a look at the full top 10 list.

The New England Patriots, who previously owned 9/2 odds, are the team that took a noticeable tumble, which isn't too surprising considering their loss to the Chiefs in Week 14. They still have the No. 2 seed at the moment, giving them a much needed first round bye, but they'll need to win out to ensure they keep it. If they lose just one more time, Kansas City will have an opportunity to leapfrog over them after claiming the head-to-head tiebreaker. That would send them even further down the rankings, while K.C. could take a major jump.

One last nugget from the AFC: After being 20/1 odds to win the Super Bowl last week, the Houston Texans have fallen all the way to 50/1 odds this week and out of the top 10. That's thanks to their surprising 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Their inconsistency as a club makes them a very risky Super Bowl pick and the oddsmakers are reflecting that point with this change.

What's intriguing to me is seeing the Packers dip from 12/1 favorites a week ago to 16/1, despite a Week 14 win. Now, they did allow the Washington Redskins of all teams to hang around with them in that contest, but Aaron Rodgers' club is still the No. 2 seed in the NFC at the moment. If that holds, they could get an interesting value play given their standing and all-world quarterback at the helm.

As for the final two spots in the top 10: They belong to the two NFC East contenders in the Cowboys and Eagles. They're currently tied at 40/1 odds and are knotted up in at 6-7 in the standings. Dallas currently owns the tiebreaker against them which gives them the division lead, but there is still plenty to be determined over the final three weeks. Regardless of how that shakes out, you'd be wise to spend your cash elsewhere than taking any of these two teams to win the Super Bowl.