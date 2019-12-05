Super Bowl 54 odds: Ravens hang on to the top spot, Pats and 49ers take a dip following Week 13 losses

The NFL playoff picture is starting to crystallize in both the AFC and NFC following the events of Week 13. In turn, the oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook are also keying in on their Super Bowl favorites heading into the final month of the regular season.

The big matchup from last week was between the Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson's club was able to not only win that game, but thanks to New England's loss at Houston, the Ravens have taken over as the No. 1 seed in the conference. What's curious about this development is that while the road to Super Bowl LIV is set to roll through Baltimore in the AFC at the present moment, the Ravens' odds haven't moved from last week when they were still the No. 2 seed. Given the way the Patriots have looked over the last few weeks with their offense in a state of flux, it's possible that the oddsmakers were confident in Baltimore no matter where a potential AFC Championship Game would be played.

Speaking of the Pats, that loss to Houston that brings them down to the No. 2 seed also put a dent in their chances at a record seventh Lombardi. After having the second best odds a week ago at 7/2, they now fall to the third best chances at a title at 9/2 odds. They'll likely need to win out to still hang onto that No. 2 seed and still be in the conversation to reclaim the top seed in the conference. If they don't, their dip in the odds may turn into a free fall.

Before we dive deeper into the Super Bowl favorites, let's take a look at the entire top-10 list for this week.

The NFC had the most significant movement following Week 13 among its elite teams. The New Orleans Saints, who clinched a playoff spot last week with their win over Atlanta, have the same odds they did a week ago, but because of that tumble by New England they're looked at as the second most likely team to win it all. Elsewhere, that loss to Baltimore had the 49ers take a step back and saw the Seahawks leap over them as 8/1 odds to win the Super Bowl. Given that Seattle overtook San Fran for the NFC West lead and the No. 2 seed, it's no real surprise to see them take this jump in the odds as well.

In the NFC North, the Vikings took a step in the wrong direction after losing to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. They were originally ahead of the Packers in the odds, but now that Green Bay has a game lead in the division and are currently the No. 3 seed, they are 12/1 to claim a Super Bowl title, while Minnesota is 20/1.

The two biggest risers in the top-10 both come in the AFC with the Texans and Bills. After beating the Patriots on Sunday Night Football, Houston went from 40/1 odds to 20/1 odds as they sit at the No. 3 seed and own tiebreakers over both New England and Kansas City going forward. Following the upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Buffalo has creeped into the top-10 at 40/1 odds. It should be note that they are tied with Dallas, who took a major plunge after being 18-1 odds last week, for the No. 10 spot on the odds.

Coming up this week we have the Ravens going up against the Bills, Patriots hosting the Chiefs in Foxborough and the 49ers heading to New Orleans to face the Saints, so there is potential for major movement once again following Week 14.