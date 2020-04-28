Super Bowl 55 odds: Big bet placed on Colts to hoist Lombardi, Buccaneers make leap after Tom Brady signing
The Bucs' odds now put them sixth among Super Bowl favorites, while one big bettor is rolling the dice on Indianapolis
With the NFL draft in the rearview mirror, no team was able to leap over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy down in Tampa for Super Bowl LV next season. According to the latest odds from William Hill Sports Book, K.C. is still looked at fondly by both the oddsmakers -- they're a 4/1 shot to repeat -- and the public, as they lead all teams, attracting 8% of the total number of tickets to William Hill and 23% of the total dollars waged.
That said, there has been some movement since the initial odds were released, especially after the 2020 draft. Thanks to the signing of Tom Brady in free agency and acquisition of tight end Rob Gronkowski in a trade with New England, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a popular club among bettors as they are second in total number of tickets and dollars wagered from William Hill. Tampa opened at 50/1 and has since moved to 14/1, which is behind only Kansas City, Baltimore, San Francisco, New Orleans and Dallas.
Here's a quick breakdown of the latest Super Bowl LV odds from William Hill (as of April 28):
Kansas City Chiefs
4/1
13/2
7/1
11/1
12/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14/1
17/1
18/1
18/1
20/1
20/1
25/1
25/1
25/1
28/1
28/1
30/1
35/1
40/1
40/1
50/1
60/1
60/1
60/1
60/1
100/1
100/1
100/1
125/1
200/1
200/1
200/1
The biggest Super Bowl futures bet that has come in through William Hill wasn't on a club that is currently inside the top 10 odds. One bettor placed a $10,000 wager on the Colts when they were at 45/1 to win the Super Bowl, which would collect $460,000 if Indianapolis is able to win its third Super Bowl title in franchise history.
This has been a rather transformative offseason for Indy. They signed veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who reunites with Colts head coach Frank Reich, and were able to trade for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. They also added wide receiver Michael Pittman and running back Jonathan Taylor at the 2020 draft. While that bettor was able to sneak in that big bet at 45/1, Indy's odds to win the Super Bowl have since moved to 25/1.
Other big wagers on Super Bowl LV futures at William Hill include $6,000 on the Bills at 35/1, which would pay out $216,000, and $4,000 on the Titans at 40/1 that pays $164,000. Those odds have both also since dropped, with the Bills now 20/1 and the Titans 35/1.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Favre weighs in on Packers QB drama
The man who was replaced by Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Aaron Rodgers' potential replacement
-
How Steelers plan to use Chase Claypool
Claypool's unique skill set could lead to not only big things for himself, but for other members...
-
Documentary on Alex Smith's leg injury
Smith's leg injury required 17 surgeries and nearly resulted in amputation
-
Cowboys to sign international prospect
The offensive tackle gets a chance to impress a team he grew up loving
-
Steelers exercise Watt's option
Watt has led the Steelers in sacks each of the past two seasons
-
Duvernay-Tardif on front line as doctor
Duvernay-Tardif traded in his cleats for scrubs to help those in need
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game