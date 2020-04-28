Super Bowl 55 odds: Big bet placed on Colts to hoist Lombardi, Buccaneers make leap after Tom Brady signing

With the NFL draft in the rearview mirror, no team was able to leap over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy down in Tampa for Super Bowl LV next season. According to the latest odds from William Hill Sports Book, K.C. is still looked at fondly by both the oddsmakers -- they're a 4/1 shot to repeat -- and the public, as they lead all teams, attracting 8% of the total number of tickets to William Hill and 23% of the total dollars waged.

That said, there has been some movement since the initial odds were released, especially after the 2020 draft. Thanks to the signing of Tom Brady in free agency and acquisition of tight end Rob Gronkowski in a trade with New England, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a popular club among bettors as they are second in total number of tickets and dollars wagered from William Hill. Tampa opened at 50/1 and has since moved to 14/1, which is behind only Kansas City, Baltimore, San Francisco, New Orleans and Dallas.

Here's a quick breakdown of the latest Super Bowl LV odds from William Hill (as of April 28):

The biggest Super Bowl futures bet that has come in through William Hill wasn't on a club that is currently inside the top 10 odds. One bettor placed a $10,000 wager on the Colts when they were at 45/1 to win the Super Bowl, which would collect $460,000 if Indianapolis is able to win its third Super Bowl title in franchise history.

This has been a rather transformative offseason for Indy. They signed veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who reunites with Colts head coach Frank Reich, and were able to trade for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. They also added wide receiver Michael Pittman and running back Jonathan Taylor at the 2020 draft. While that bettor was able to sneak in that big bet at 45/1, Indy's odds to win the Super Bowl have since moved to 25/1.

Other big wagers on Super Bowl LV futures at William Hill include $6,000 on the Bills at 35/1, which would pay out $216,000, and $4,000 on the Titans at 40/1 that pays $164,000. Those odds have both also since dropped, with the Bills now 20/1 and the Titans 35/1.