The regular season is down to its final two weeks and then we're officially off to the races for Super Bowl LV. We already have six teams across the league (Chiefs, Bills, Steelers, Packers, Saints, and Seahawks) who have punched a ticket to the postseason and more are soon to follow, possibly even as soon as this weekend. While the playoff picture is still being determined, we do have a strong sense of who'll be in and who is most likely to be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as the confetti falls in February.

By looking at the NFL odds over at William Hill Sportsbook following Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs are still holding the top spot as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes and company were able to clinch the AFC West and could secure a first-round bye with a win over the Falcons in Week 16. As has been the case for the past few weeks, the Chiefs' odds have continued to increase as they are now +160 to win the Super Bowl. Heading into Week 15 they were +180 and the week prior to that they were +210.

As K.C. continues to climb, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the noticeable freefall here. Thanks to three-consecutive losses after starting the season off 11-0, Ben Roethlisberger and company have essentially fallen into obscurity as it relates to their Super Bowl chances, despite already clinching a playoff spot. Last week, Pittsburgh was at +1200 to win the Super Bowl and now have dropped significantly to +2200 after their meltdown against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Before we jump into the rest of these teams, here's a look at the entire top-10 list entering Week 16.

Top-10 Super Bowl odds

The team that most should have circled -- and a club we told you to keep an eye on for the last few weeks -- is the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen's club is getting hot at the right time and just secured the AFC East for the first time since 1995. This latest run to a division crown has also helped their odds at a Super Bowl title. Heading into Week 14, Buffalo was +1600 to win it all and kept improving its odds over the last few weeks. After a convincing 48-19 thrashing over the Broncos, the Bills are now +900 to win Super Bowl LV, which are the fourth-best odds in the league. Even at this number, Buffalo provides stellar value as Josh Allen has shown the ability to match Patrick Mahomes throw-for-throw when he's cooking.

If you're looking for some even better value, I'd still suggest the Los Angeles Rams, but understand if that stunning loss to the Jets scared a few folks off. Elsewhere, the Ravens could be a sneaky pick, albeit a risky one. They are on the outside looking at the postseason currently and would need to leapfrog the Miami Dolphins to get in. If they do, they'd be one of the more dangerous squads when accounting for their defense (No. 8 in DVOA) and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

One team that isn't on this list and could end up being fantastic value is the Indianapolis Colts. They are +2800 to win the Super Bowl but have been getting hot over the last few weeks. They've won five of their last six, averaging 31.8 points per game over that stretch, and boast a defense that ranks sixth in the NFL in DVOA. At 10-4, they still have a chance to win the division, which would make the road even easier for Frank Reich and his crew.