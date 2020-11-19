Week 10 of the regular season is in the books and the Super Bowl odds continue to paint a clearer picture of who the elite teams are in the league at this very moment. As was the case a week ago, the Kansas City Chiefs still remain the favorite to win Super Bowl LV, which would make them the first team since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to go back-to-back. It's no surprise to see K.C. still remain atop this list after enjoying a bye last week. Now, they'll head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders, who are responsible for their lone loss of the year. As long as they take care of business in Sin City, however, they should continue to be looked at as the favorite.

The Steelers odds have also remained unchanged after defeating the Bengals last week, moving to 9-0 on the year. If they can hold on to that top seed in the AFC, they'd be the lone club in the conference with a bye and would have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, which certainly would increase their odds when/if that is clinched in the weeks to come. They have what should be an easy 'W' this week against Jacksonville, but Mike Tomlin's club does have matchups with the Ravens, Bills, and Colts still on the schedule, which will be games to be mindful of going forward.

The Saints round out the top three, which is exactly how things shook out prior to Week 10. What's interesting, however, is that New Orleans' odds increased from +700 to +650 to win the Super Bowl, even after Drew Brees suffered a chest injury that will sideline him for some time. Despite having the head-to-head advantage over the Buccaneers, they are just one game ahead in the loss column. If Jameis Winston struggles for however long Brees is on the shelf, that could be enough to allow Tampa Bay to not only leapfrog over them in the standings but in these Super Bowl odds as well.

All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

The Packers and Ravens were the noticeable flip in this latest rankings. Green Bay is the current No. 1 seed in the NFC if the season ended today and, after narrowly defeating the Jags in Week 10, have bumped up to +900 after sitting at +1000 a week ago. Meanwhile, the Ravens are heading in the other direction after falling to the New England Patriots to move to 6-3 on the year. Lamar Jackson and the offense continue to look a bit lost, which is likely a key reason why they're now +1000 to win the Super Bowl this year. As things stand currently, they'd be the No. 6 seed, but could easily fall out of the playoff picture altogether if they lose to the Titans in Week 11.

As we stated last week, the Los Angeles Rams continue to hold solid value even after increasing their Super Bowl odds to +1800 after sitting at +2500 a week ago. If Sean McVay's team is able to beat the Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football'' this week, you likely won't see odds this favorable again.