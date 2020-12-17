There are just three weeks remaining in the regular season and then it'll be off to the races for those who've landed in the playoffs. While some weeks this list has remained somewhat stagnant, Week 14 resulted in some serious movement as to who'll eventually hoist the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LV. One piece that has held true, however, comes at the top in the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid's club continues to not only be looked at as the favorite, but their odds are ever-increasing. K.C. is now the No. 1 seed in the AFC and is +180 to win the Super Bowl, increasing their odds following Week 13 that stood at +210.

Things then start to shake up on this list right under the Chiefs as the Green Bay Packers have now leaped above the New Orleans Saints for the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl. This comes after the Saints fell to the Eagles in Week 14, which ousted them from the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture in favor of Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers and company were tied with Pittsburgh at +800 coming into Week 14 and are now sitting at +650. Not only is the Packers quarterback putting his team in a position to be looked at as the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, but he's now in the thick of the NFL MVP race with Patrick Mahomes.

As for the team Green Bay was pervious tied at No. 3 with last week in the Steelers, they've continued to fall out of favor with the oddsmakers as they're now +1200 to win the Super Bowl following back-to-back losses.

Here's the full view of the latest NFL odds to win Super Bowl LV heading into Week 15, via William Hill Sportsbook.

Outside of the top-three, the Buffalo Bills are surging at the right time. They seem destined to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995 and have improved their Super Bowl odds rather dramatically over the last few weeks. Coming into Week 14, they were sitting at +1600 to win it all and after defeating the Steelers they come out of the weekend +1200. If the defense can keep offenses at bay, Josh Allen has the talent to allow Buffalo to make a serious run. Sticking in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens could also be a strong value play so long as Lamar Jackson continues to play at a high level as he did on "Monday Night Football.''

As we seemingly do each week, we'll once again bang the drum for the Rams, who have improved to +1100 after sitting at +1200 prior to Week 14. L.A. is just one game behind both the Saints and Packers record-wise and has the winless New York Jets on the schedule for Week 15. New Orleans has a head-to-head with the Chiefs and Packers will host the Panthers. If either club has a hiccup this weekend or somewhere down the line, the Rams are waiting in the weeds, ready to make a jump.