With just four games remaining in the regular season, we're officially turning the corner onto the final stretch for some of these playoff hopefuls. As we begin Week 14 with the Patriots and Rams on Thursday Night Football, only two teams have clinched a playoff berth: the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints. That said, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Green Bay all have paths at clinching a ticket to the postseason this week and, in turn, creating a clearer path to potentially hoisting the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LV.

As has been the case throughout the season, the Chiefs are still looked at as the betting favorite to be the last team standing when the 2020 season comes to a close. If that comes to fruition, they'd become the first team since the 2003, 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. On top of being the favorite to win it all, Kansas City's odds have improved to +210 over the last few weeks, which could be thanks to the Steelers' recent loss to the Washington Football Team. That now clears a path in the current NFL playoff picture for the Chiefs to leap over Pittsburgh as the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Speaking of Mike Tomlin's club, they haven't instilled much confidence in the betting public over the last few weeks even before their first loss of the season in Week 13. Despite going undefeated for the bulk of the 2020 campaign, they were never once looked at as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl this season and now stand at +800, which is tied with the Green Bay Packers. If their path to a Super Bowl appearance now has the potential of having to roll through Arrowhead Stadium, those odds likely will only decrease.

Here's the full view of the latest NFL odds to win Super Bowl LV heading into Week 14, via William Hill Sportsbook.

The Saints have steadily climbed up the betting ranks and are now +500 to win the Super Bowl with Drew Brees' return from injury imminent. New Orleans has won all of its games with Taysom Hill under center and has tread water to maintain the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If Hill can hold down the fort for one more game and beat the Eagles on Sunday, they'd also clinch the NFC South. As long as Brees is 100% for potentially Week 15 and beyond, this is still great value to jump on. The other NFC club that holds solid value, as I've stated in the past, remains the Los Angeles Rams at +1200.

If you want to look outside of the top-five, however, and are looking for some darkhorses in this Super Bowl race, I think the two clubs currently holding +1600 odds --- Buffalo and Tampa Bay -- are rather interesting. Josh Allen seems to be getting back to the quarterback we saw at the beginning of the year, throwing for four touchdowns against the 49ers in Week 13. The Bills defense is still a major question mark, but Allen currently looks like someone who could match Patrick Mahomes throw-for throw in a shootout.

Meanwhile, in the NFC, the Buccaneers are coming off of a bye in Week 13, which was a much-needed break for Tom Brady's club, who has looked disjointed over the last few weeks. If this time off serves them well and gives them a reset of sorts, Bruce Arians' club has the talent both offensively and defensively to crash the playoff party in the NFC.