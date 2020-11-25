The top three favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LV remain unchanged following the events of Week 11. The Kansas City Chiefs are not only still the favorites to win their second consecutive Super Bowl, but their odds have increased since Week 10, when they were +350. Thanks to a dramatic last-second touchdown drive by Patrick Mahomes in Vegas that really flexed his club's championship muscles, K.C. has moved to +300.

That said, that only has them as the No. 2 seed in the current playoff picture. The team they continue to look up to is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 10-0 on the season and currently in line to earn the lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. If/when they ultimately clinch that standing, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them jump over the Chiefs in these odds, but they have a tough road ahead with the Ravens, Bills, Colts, and Browns remaining on the schedule. If they drop one or more of those games, that'd be enough for K.C. to leap over them in the standings, so long as the Chiefs keep up their current pace.

Finally, the New Orleans Saints round out the top three and, similar to the Chiefs, have seen their odds improve after Week 11. Heading into this slate, Sean Payton's club was +650 to win the Super Bowl and now, after Taysom Hill was able to lead the Saints to a win over the Falcons, they stand at +600. At 8-2, New Orleans is the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so it makes sense they own the best odds in the conference currently.

All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

The most noticeable shakeup in this top 10 is the appearance of the Indianapolis Colts, who sit at the No. 9 spot at +2000 to win the Super Bowl. This comes after an overtime win over the Packers on Sunday, which had Green Bay fall from +900 to +1100. At 7-3, the Colts currently have the lead in the AFC South, are led by a stellar defense, and have scored 34 points in each of their previous two games. This week's matchup with the Tennessee Titans (+2500), however, will serve as a potential major swing to these odds as the winner will take possession of the division lead going forward into Week 13.

While it seems like a weekly occurrence that we bang the drum for the Los Angeles Rams, it doesn't come without good reason. Just two weeks ago, Sean McVay's team was +2500 to win the Super Bowl and have since jumped all the way to +1200 to draw even with the Seattle Seahawks. After defeating the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, L.A. has possession of first place in the NFC West and are currently the No. 2 seed in the conference. In my estimation, they are one of the most complete teams in the league and will finish out the regular season with four of their six remaining games at home, which shouldn't go unnoticed.