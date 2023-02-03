The biggest on-field storyline leading up to Super Bowl LVII is the health of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Both players are, and will continue to, nurse notable injuries in the days leading up to the big game.

Mahomes, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain, recently said he did not suffer any setbacks following the Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Bengals. The plan is for Mahomes to continue his current treatment and rehab process up until game time, according to NFL Media.

While clearly not at full strength, Mahomes played at an MVP level against the Bengals, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a critical run on the Chiefs' final offensive play that set up the game-winning field goal.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.1 YDs 5250 TD 41 INT 12 YD/Att 8.1 View Profile

Hurts has been dealing with an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder since injuring it during the Eagles' Week 15 win over the Bears. The question regarding Hurts is whether or not he will receive a shot in the shoulder either prior to or during the Super Bowl, according to NFL Media.

The league MVP front-runner prior to suffering his injury, Hurts missed two games before returning to help lead the Eagles to a Week 18 win over the Giants. He has thrown for a combined 275 yards with two touchdowns in the Eagles' two playoff wins. Hurts also ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns to help the Eagles advance to their second Super Bowl in six years.

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 66.5 YDs 3701 TD 22 INT 6 YD/Att 8.05 View Profile

Like Mahomes, Hurts has been transparent regarding his injury leading up to the Super Bowl.

"I'm getting there," Hurts said this week, via 94WIP, a local Philadelphia radio station. "I've made it clear this whole time it's something I'm dealing with."

Despite their injuries, don't expect either quarterback to miss practice team leading up to next Sunday's game. Both quarterbacks, after all, were full practice participants leading up to their respective conference title games.