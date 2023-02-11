After two weeks of build-up, Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs finally kicks off Sunday, and a record 50.4 million American adults are projected to bet on the game, according to the American Gaming Association. Bettors have hundreds of Super Bowl bets to choose from, and Super Bowl prop bets make up almost all of them. Those include the first touchdown scorer (the Chiefs' Travis Kelce is the +550 favorite) and whether the coin toss will come up heads or tails (both are -101). Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 57 odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks or Super Bowl same-game parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 36-25-1 on his best bets this season, including 30-19-1 the past 17 weeks. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hartstein has locked in his confident picks for Super Bowl LVII and has a same-game parlay that would pay a commanding 19-1. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Super Bowl SGP picks

After closely studying both teams, Hartstein is picking Over 8.5 yards for Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell's longest reception. The second-year running back out of Memphis had a career-best game when these teams last met, on Oct. 31, 2021. In that game, he produced a career-high 89 scrimmage yards and set career-highs in both receptions (six) and receiving yards (58).

In addition, over his last five games, including the 2023 NFL playoffs, his longest reception has been nine yards or longer in four of them. Also, "K.C.'s best linebacker, Willie Gay, is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable for the Super Bowl," Hartstein told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Hartstein's Super Bowl same-game parlay picks at SportsLine.

How to make Super Bowl LVII parlay picks

Hartstein also has locked in four other Super Bowl best bets, including plays on the side and total. You can see these Super Bowl 57 picks and get the rest of Hartstein's analysis at SportsLine.

So what picks should you target in a Super Bowl 57 parlay that would pay an amazing 19-1? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's five-way parlay for Super Bowl LVII, all from the expert who entered the season up more than $3,700, and find out.