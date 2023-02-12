Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling's first reception be Over or Under 9.5 yards? Will Brandon Graham record a sack? Those are just two of the hundreds of 2023 Super Bowl player props that are available for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. According to the American Gaming Association, American adults are expected to wager $16 billion on Super Bowl 2023, more than double last year's estimate ($7.6 billion), and Super Bowl prop bets will make up a large portion of that total.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 57 odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks or Super Bowl same-game parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 36-25-1 on his best bets this season, including 30-19-1 the past 17 weeks. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Top 2023 Super Bowl SGP picks

After closely studying both teams, Hartstein is picking Over 8.5 yards for Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell's longest reception. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Gainwell faces a Kansas City defense that has been vulnerable to pass-catching running backs this season. Including the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Chiefs have given up a league-worst 120 receptions to running backs. Out of 19 games this season, they have allowed a catch of nine or more yards to a running back in 16 of them.

Gainwell leads all Eagles running backs in receptions (26) and receiving yards (204). "Kenneth Gainwell is Philly's top receiving running back and should exploit the Chiefs' linebackers in space," Hartstein told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Hartstein's Super Bowl same-game parlay picks at SportsLine.

How to make Super Bowl LVII parlay picks

