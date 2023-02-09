The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history when they square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Chiefs previously won the Super Bowl in the 1969 and 2019 seasons. This year, Kansas City (16-3) is playing in its third Super Bowl in four seasons. Meanwhile, the Eagles (16-3) are looking to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy. They previously won it in the 2017 season.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 57 odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks or Super Bowl same-game parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 36-25-1 on his best bets this season, including 30-19-1 the past 17 weeks.

After closely studying both teams, Hartstein is picking Over 8.5 yards for Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell's longest reception. Gainwell had 51 catches for 610 yards in his last season at Memphis in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Philadelphia selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In two seasons with the Eagles, he has established himself as the team's best pass-catching running back with 56 receptions in 33 career regular season games. Over his last five games, including the 2023 NFL playoffs, his longest reception has been nine yards or more in four of those games. "Look at the jukes and elusiveness he showed in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers' far superior linebacking corps, recording 17- and nine-yard catches," Hartstein told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Hartstein's Super Bowl same-game parlay picks at SportsLine.

