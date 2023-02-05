The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been two of the top teams in the NFL all season, so it's only fitting that they will meet in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12. Fans should be well-acquainted with the stars from both teams, who will fuel the NFL player props for Super Bowl 57 bets. Last year, two of the 15 highest-recorded Super Bowl bets were placed on Odell Beckham Jr., one of which (anytime touchdown scorer) won and paid out +115 odds. This year, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might be the most public name for Super Bowl props. He is -115 bet to go over 79.5 receiving yards in the latest Super Bowl 57 props from Caesars Sportsbook; something he has done in 10 of the 19 starts he's made this season. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Bowl 57 on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl with a 55-42 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning well over $800 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong Super Bowl bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

After simulating Eagles vs. Chiefs 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts goes under 45.5 rushing yards. The wide receiver tandem of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith was one of the hottest end-of-season duos in the league, and they'll likely be needed far more than Hurts' running ability in Super Bowl 57. Moreover, Hurts hasn't gone over that rushing total in his last three starts.

Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie has allowed his defensive assignments to catch 75% of the targets thrown their way over his last three starts for 132 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, L'Jarius Sneed played just four snaps against Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game before leaving with a concussion. In the divisional round against Jacksonville, Sneed's assignments caught 5-of-7 passes for 46 yards.

Those factors, in conjunction with how well the Eagles running backs played in the conference championship, point to Hurts not needing to run the ball much. The model projects Hurts will finish with fewer than 40 yards once again. See more NFL props here.

How to make Super Bowl LVII prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model found a prop that brings a big plus-money return of almost 3-1 and has three other NFL props you won't want to miss. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop bets for Super Bowl 2023.

Which Super Bowl 57 prop bets should you target? And which plus-money prop bet is a must-back for Eagles vs. Chiefs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Eagles prop bets, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.