Super Bowl 57 will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12. Both teams were the top seed in their respective conferences and had offenses that ranked in the top three in scoring and yardage during the regular season. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have been battling through injuries during the 2023 NFL playoffs, with Mahomes spraining his ankle in the divisional round and Hurts still dealing with the effects of a right shoulder injury he suffered in Week 15. However, the latest Super Bowl props from Caesars Sportsbook still list Hurts (+125) and Mahomes (+130) as the two favorites to win Super Bowl MVP honors.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

After simulating Eagles vs. Chiefs 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts goes under 45.5 rushing yards. Hurts rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games this season and has now averaged 53.4 rushing yards per game in 34 career regular-season starts.

However, has failed to reach 40 rushing yards in all three of his career postseason starts and has rushed for 39 yards or fewer in the three games since he returned from his shoulder injury. Even if you assume Hurts will be healthier and more willing to run with an extra week of rest, he fell short of 46 rushing yards in seven of the 14 starts he made before the injury.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs ranked eighth against the run this season and only three quarterbacks rushed for 46 yards or more this year against them. The model says Hurts will once again falls short of the 40-yard mark, predicting that he rushes for only 39 yards on average. See more NFL props here.

How to make Super Bowl LVII prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

