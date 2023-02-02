Super Bowl 57 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12. For the first time since Super Bowl 52, the top seed in each conference advanced to play for the Lombardi Trophy. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl and NFL bettors will be presented with hundreds of options to bet on the Big Game, including a robust Super Bowl player props market. The latest Eagles vs. Chiefs props from Caesars Sportsbook list Travis Kelce as the +550 favorite to be the first touchdown scorer at Super Bowl 2023.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are the favorites in the 2023 Super Bowl MVP odds, with Mahomes listed at +130 and Hurts listed at +125. With so many options to bet Eagles vs. Chiefs props, which NFL lines should you target and which players will put in a head-turning performance on the game's grandest stage? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Bowl 57 on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl with a 55-42 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning well over $800 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong Super Bowl bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

After simulating Eagles vs. Chiefs 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts goes under 45.5 rushing yards. The Eagles quarterback looked like the leading candidate for NFL MVP before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15 against the Bears.

Hurts missed the next two games, and in the three games since he returned to action, he hasn't reached the 40-yard mark on the ground. Even if you're assuming that an extra week off will have Hurts feeling more confident in his running ability, there's reason to believe this number is inflated.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star failed to rush for more than 40 yards in seven of the 14 starts he made prior to suffering the shoulder injury and Kansas City has been strong at defending quarterback runs. Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham were the only three quarterbacks to rush for 46 yards or more against the Chiefs this season, and the model is projecting that Hurts finishes with 39 on average. See more NFL props here.

How to make Super Bowl LVII prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model found a prop that brings a big plus-money return of almost 3-1 and has three other NFL props you won't want to miss. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop bets for Super Bowl 2023.

Which Super Bowl 57 prop bets should you target? And which plus-money prop bet is a must-back for Eagles vs. Chiefs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Eagles prop bets, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.