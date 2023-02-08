The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Every year, it's the most heavily bet game and a robust Super Bowl props market is already taking in millions of dollars in action. A.J. Brown and Travis Kelce are two of the most dynamic pass-catchers in the league and it should come as no surprise that their 2023 Super Bowl player props are attracting plenty of attention before the Big Game. The latest NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook list Kelce's over/under for total receiving yards at 80.5, while Brown's is 72.5 yards. Which Super Bowl player props should you target with your NFL bets? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the bestChiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl long shot bets from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also an incredible 103-74-6 on his last 183 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season, returning $2,070 for $100 bettors.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, White has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five extreme longshot Super Bowl bets.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

One of the White's favorite longshot Super Bowl 57 props: Travis Kelce scores three or more TDs at +2300 (risk $100 to win $2,300). This would tie the NFL record for touchdowns scored in a single Super Bowl. It's been done six different times by five different players, with Jerry Rice accomplishing the feat twice. James White was the last player to do it in Super Bowl LI.

Kelce has already hit this mark twice during the 2022-23 campaign, including a four-touchdown effort against the Raiders in October.

"With his supporting cast this year not what it's been in years past after the loss of Tyreek Hill, it makes sense his pop games would be even bigger than before," White told SportsLine. "He already has a two-TD game in this postseason against the Jaguars in which he had 17 targets." See more Super Bowl 57 longshot bets here.

How to make Super Bowl LVII prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In addition, White has found four other longshot plays he loves, including one involving an overlooked player that brings a gargantuan 200-1 return.

Which Super Bowl 57 prop bets should you target?