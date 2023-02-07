Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts were arguably the two most valuable players in the NFL this season and guided their teams to Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. NFL bettors will flood Super Bowl props over the next several days looking for value. The latest Eagles vs. Chiefs prop bets from Caesars Sportsbook list the over/under for total passing yards at 290.5 for Mahomes. Meanwhile, Hurts' passing yardage total is 246.5. Which Super Bowl player props should you target with your NFL bets? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl long shot bets from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also an incredible 103-74-6 on his last 183 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season, returning $2,070 for $100 bettors.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, White has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five extreme longshot Super Bowl bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

One of the White's favorite longshot Super Bowl 57 props: Travis Kelce scores three or more TDs at +2300 (risk $100 to win $2,300). Kelce had just one such game in his career entering 2022, but has delivered two performances this season, with White identifying the loss of Tyreek Hill as the catalyst for the change in the distribution of targets in the Chiefs' offense.

"Even though the Eagles haven't allowed much production to tight ends this year, they haven't played many good ones (and no one is on the level of Kelce anyway)," White told SportsLine. "With the Chiefs' receiving corps severely banged up entering this game, Kelce could be in line for double-digit targets. If Patrick Mahomes is dealing, I'm not sure the Eagles can keep him from scoring at least twice." See more Super Bowl 57 longshot bets here.

How to make Super Bowl LVII prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In addition, White has found four other longshot plays he loves, including one involving an overlooked player that brings a gargantuan 200-1 return. You can see what it is at SportsLine.

Which Super Bowl 57 prop bets should you target? And which monster 200-1 longshot bet should you back in Eagles vs. Chiefs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Eagles prop bets to cash in big, all from the expert who is up more than $2,000 on NFL picks this season, and find out.