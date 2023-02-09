Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown has played a key role in the Eagles' offense, going over 90 receiving yards in four straight games to close the regular season. Brown was targeted at least eight times in all four of those games and he was targeted another eight times again in the NFC Championship. His over/under for targets in the Super Bowl 57 props at Caesars Sportsbook is also eight, with the juice at -115 on both sides. Which way should you go with your 2023 Super Bowl prop bets? Brown's receiving yards total is 71.5, a number that he eclipsed nine times during the regular season. Should you back him with your Super Bowl prop picks? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the bestChiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl long shot bets from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also an incredible 103-74-6 on his last 183 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season, returning $2,070 for $100 bettors.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, White has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five extreme longshot Super Bowl bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

One of the White's favorite longshot Super Bowl 57 props: Travis Kelce scores three or more TDs at +2300 (risk $100 to win $2,300). With Tyreek Hill gone and the Chiefs rotating through an oft-injured group of receivers, Kelce has been the constant for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City passing attack.

He's responded with monster target numbers. He ranked sixth in the NFL among all players in targets at 152. He was easily the most-targeted tight end in the league, with only T.J. Hockenson (129) finishing within 30 targets of him. He's recorded three multi-touchdown games already this season, including one in the 2023 NFL playoffs when he had two touchdowns against the Jaguars in the divisional round.

"Even though the Eagles haven't allowed much production to tight ends this year, they haven't played many good ones (and no one is on the level of Kelce anyway)," White told SportsLine. "With the Chiefs' receiving corps severely banged up entering this game, Kelce could be in line for double-digit targets." See more Super Bowl 57 longshot bets here.

How to make Super Bowl LVII prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In addition, White has found four other longshot plays he loves, including one involving an overlooked player that brings a gargantuan 200-1 return. You can see what it is at SportsLine.

Which Super Bowl 57 prop bets should you target? And which monster 200-1 longshot bet should you back in Eagles vs. Chiefs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Eagles prop bets to cash in big, all from the expert who is up more than $2,000 on NFL picks this season, and find out.