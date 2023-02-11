Betting on the Super Bowl 57 winner might be the most popular way to wager on Sunday's Eagles vs. Chiefs game, but there are hundreds of other ways to bet on the 2023 Super Bowl. With offerings ranging from the outcome of each team's first drive to the final scoring play of the game, there are plenty of Super Bowl 57 bets to place. Philadelphia is a slight -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) at Caesars Sportsbook to be the first team to score, while Kansas City is -105. Elsewhere in the Super Bowl 57 odds, Kansas City is a -135 favorite to call the first timeout of the game. Which Super Bowl 57 props should you target with your Super Bowl 57 picks? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the bestChiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl long shot bets from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also an incredible 103-74-6 on his last 183 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season, returning $2,070 for $100 bettors.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, White has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five extreme longshot Super Bowl bets.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

One of the White's favorite longshot Super Bowl 57 props: Travis Kelce scores three or more TDs at +2300 (risk $100 to win $2,300). There has been no question as to who Patrick Mahomes' favorite target has been in the passing game this season. Kelce racked up 152 targets during the regular season, 51 more than JuJu Smith-Schuster, who finished second on the team with 101.

The 10th-year tight end hauled in 110 of those targets for more than 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has been a boom-or-bust player as far as touchdowns are concerned, scoring four times against Las Vegas in October and three times against the Chargers in November. He added a two-score game in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs against Jacksonville, hinting that he could be due for another three-score game on Super Bowl Sunday 2023.

"With the Chiefs receiving corps severely banged up entering this game, Kelce could be in line for double-digit targets," White told SportsLine. "If Patrick Mahomes is dealing, I'm not sure the Eagles can keep Kelce from scoring at least twice." See more Super Bowl 57 longshot bets here.

